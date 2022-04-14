List of exempt internal sites

“Continue to wear masks, especially in enclosed and crowded spaces. In enclosed spaces, keep the air fresh by opening windows and doors, and invest in good ventilation. The coronavirus is not over yet.” The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, wrote this evening on Twitter. The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world has exceeded 500 million. Johns Hopkins University appreciates this in its real-time monitoring. However, among the world’s estimated population of 7.9 billion, the true number of people who have encountered the coronavirus is considered higher. There is concern among experts that the number of tests has fallen dramatically in many countries.

Meanwhile, the US health authorities have extended the use of the anti-virus mask in the places currently prescribed for another two weeks. The decision was made in the face of the recent increase in the number of cases in the United States. And what will happen in Italy after 15 days? “I think that masks today are a basic safeguard, we highly recommend them even in the open air where there is a possibility of gathering. We will assess the epidemiological curve, at this moment it is a basic safeguard. After Easter we will carry out further assessments with Health Minister Roberto Speranza said yesterday afternoon.” The last bulletin recorded 62,037 injuries and 155 victims.The current positive is more than one million and two hundred thousand.

Masks, as they will remain mandatory

Everything, let’s sum up, goes in the direction of a partial farewell, and not in the direction of a full farewell. Inside they are mandatory until April 30th. It is possible, but not a believer, that as of May 1 they will no longer be mandatory indoors. It will be shown in the second half of April. Meanwhile, until the Labor Day weekend, Ffp2 remains mandatory in the places most at risk: it must be worn on the plane, ship or train (not in regional areas, where surgeries or other suffices), buses, metros, coaches, cable cars and cable cars. cable car covers. In school, bars and restaurants a surgical mask is enough. In the workplace, you don’t need a mask unless you can’t respect the odometer from colleagues. There are no masks for children up to six years old, the frail, and carers of the disabled. There is no mask when dancing in the disco or when doing sports.

But starting May 1, what happens to face masks in everyday life? Is everything free in sight? Difficult. Palazzo Chigi would like to send a new and final message of a return to normal life, but it seems that they from the Ministry of Health want to move on.

The data shows that the severe infection of Omicron, which is more contagious in its second version, makes it impossible to contain the virus. Living with the virus is inevitable, because SARS-CoV-2 will not go away – perhaps – again. Immediately after Easter, most likely on April 20, it will be decided whether or not to extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors, which will expire after ten days. According to a study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the use of the Ffp2 mask indoors, the risk of infection is reduced by 83%, surgery by 66% and with tissues by 56%.

Until the Labor Day weekend, everything stays the same: Ffp2 (non-surgical or fabric, therefore) is always mandatory in the most vulnerable places: it must be worn on the plane, ship or train (not in regional areas, where surgeries are or other sufficient), buses, metros, coaches, cable cars, cable cars, and covered lifts. In school, bars and restaurants a surgical mask is enough. In the workplace, you don’t need a mask unless you can’t respect the odometer from colleagues. There are no masks for children under six years of age, the frail, and caregivers of the disabled. There is no mask when dancing in the disco or when doing sports.

From May 1, it will not be mandatory in some indoor locations: possible list

It is possible that from May 1 they will no longer be mandatory in some places indoors, but rarely are they.

Those who work in stores open to the public may have to wear a mask even after April 30. For example, supermarket cashiers, shop assistants and also workers in public offices where services are provided to citizens. It is unclear whether the commitment will also extend to customers of these services and activities. There are also other areas where the obligation to wear masks is very likely to remain: public transportation, cinemas, theaters and concerts. However, a surgical mask could suffice, and Ffp2 no longer. There is no mask on the track at the disco or when playing sports.

In other places, there may be simple recommendations, especially when there is a danger of crowds inside. In private workplaces, the employer will decide. And the school? The latest government decree paved the way: “Until the end of the school year in schools (…) it is necessary to use respiratory protective equipment.” If it is possible that from May 1 indoors in offices, cinemas and stores there will be no obligation to wear masks, then the school is last on the list. Students over 6 years old will likely have to wear it until the end of the school year.