Sports and solidarity united by passion in memory of Matteo Tevgna. In October, two walks for everyone

One foot forward, walking for a good cause. Walking, a practice beneficial for physical and mental health, is also a gesture of solidarity that culminates in meritorious action.Tive6 Association Which continues to work tirelessly to maintain the health and safety of citizens, demonstrating that individual well-being and a sense of community can go hand in hand. All inspired by the memory of Matteo Tevgna. After dealing with the project “Hertz to the heart”through which several defibrillators were distributed in different parts of the governorate, ensuring greater protection in cases of cardiac emergencies, and now the volunteers and friends of this laudable initiative continue to honor his memory with new initiatives with a strong social impact.

In this sense, the Heart Walks represent a perfect union of physical activity and solidarity. Because it is not only an opportunity to keep your body healthy, but also to contribute to the actions implemented by the Tive6 association in order to make the province of La Spezia increasingly safe and protected. In this laudable mission, the Association can count on the support of important partners, including Enel, the company in which it operates. Matteo Tevgna I worked and pursued initiatives with enthusiasm. Coop Liguria also wanted to share the importance of developing a sense of community in the villages and actively cooperate with the association. The commitment of Uispm, another valuable ally who has long worked in close synergy with the Tive6 Association, has been confirmed. And last but not least, Spezia Calcio, a team with which Matteo was strongly associated, extended his support by donating 50 separate tickets for under 14 participants, giving them the opportunity to participate in the lottery and win.

The first two rounds of “Heart Walks” will be conducted. October 15 between Trebbiano and Solaroand the October 22 from Magiano to Sarbia. To participate, you can come directly to the starting points on the same day or book on the association’s website, where more information about the organization’s projects and activities is available. As mentioned previously, these initiatives have the ambitious goal of making the province of La Spezia “heart disease protected”, a result of great importance, especially in areas frequented by cyclists and hikers, where the use of defibrillators can make a difference in cardiac emergencies. .

After the march on October 22, a device will be installed in Sarbia, and future donations will extend to Seri, Solaro and Campilia. The entire participation fee will be used to purchase defibrillators, contributing to making the province increasingly safer. On the occasion of the press conference to launch the dual initiative, Paolo MusettiOne of the heroes of this commendable activity expressed the association’s gratitude and emphasized the importance of rescuers who, in addition to always being ready in times of need, promote awareness about the use of devices and teach how to use them. This cooperation between all actors involved can make a real difference and save lives. Therefore, the invitation is open to everyone: walking with the Tive6 association is a gesture that can make a difference, and the generous sponsors who have made all this possible deserve our sincere thanks, because without their support these important results would not be achievable.

There are two types of journey:

Trebbiano Magra – Siri – Bogliola – Solaro 4.6 km

On the morning of Sunday 15 October, starting from Trebbiano Magra and continuing to Solaro, the first edition of the “Walk of the Heart” will take place, traveling through the villages of Trebbiano Magra, Siri, Bogliola and Solaro that have subsequently been protected from heart disease. Installation of the UAE Dirham thanks to the “From Hertz to Hearth Village” project. The mutual aid associations involved are Public Assistance Humanitas Romito Magra, Public Assistance Croce Verde of Arcola and Public Assistance Lerici. The initiative involves the involvement, through the relevant municipal institutions, of nurseries, primary and middle schools to which mutual aid associations will offer a first aid course if they do not already have this initiative in their educational programme. During the approximately 4.6 km route, refreshment points and entertainment initiatives will be set up in individual villages in cooperation with local cultural and recreational associations and individual groups of citizens. The march promotion committee will be officially announced soon.

Maggiano Sarpia 4.6 km

On the morning of Sunday 22 October, starting from Magiano and reaching Sarbia, the first edition of the “Camminata del Cuore” will take place, traveling through the villages of Colli Spezzini della Foce, Marinasco, San Rocco and Stra, which were protected from heart diseases after the installation of an AED thanks to the “Hertz” project to Hearth Village”. The mutual aid societies involved are the Red Cross of La Spezia and the Public Aid of La Spezia. Kindergartens, primary and middle schools are invited and a first aid course will be offered by mutual aid societies if they do not already have this initiative in their educational programme. During the approximately 4.6 km route, refreshment points and entertainment initiatives will be set up in individual villages in cooperation with local cultural and recreational associations and individual groups of citizens. The committee promoting the march will become official soon. At the end of the trip, as expected in the Hertz to Hearth Village 2023 project, a pacemaker will be donated to the village of Sarpia. The “March of the Heart” aims to continue funding the “From Hertz to Heart Village” project and projects aimed at purchasing pediatric equipment at La Spezia Gaslini Hospital.