Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto Draws Thursday, December 30, 2021. Winning numbers and odds

extraction Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto From Tuesday 28 December 2021. The winning numbers start at 20, we’ll post the odds below. Today’s Cestina winning combination: 10 20 40 55 68 86 Julie No. 26 Superstar No. 76. Neither a “6” nor a “5+” is in today’s Superenalotto contest. The estimated grand prize for the following ‘6’ competition is €133.7 million.

Excerpts from today’s batch, Thursday, December 30, 2021

From 20 this evening we live on this page minute by minute excerpts from numbers lotto From the competition on Thursday, December 30, 2021. All extracts on the Ten Wheels from Lotto as well as the national ones notified by the Customs and Monopoly Agency will be available. It starts around 8pm, and lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. on the site Leggo.it There is also an archive of the lottery drawings for 2020 and 2021.

Lotto Draw today, Thursday, December 30, 2021

Excerpts from Superenalotto Tonight Thursday December 30, 2021

Odds of winning sestina in Superenalotto

Lotto, wheels

43- Barry 89 15 9 38 43

Cagliari 48 7 70 3 8

Florence 9 16 37 27 68

Genoa 88 4 60 25 43

Milan 61 32 9 88 75

Naples 57 45 69 4 32

Palermo 54 36 80 13 20

Rome 75 6 83 70 10

Turin 69 66 70 56 88

Venezuela 6 24 59 20 71

National 43 90 39 24 77

Soprinalto extract today, Thursday, December 30, 2021

The search for the winning Sistina never stops Suprinalotto. Indeed, Millionaire “6”, which was last guessed on May 22, is still a temptation to everyone; The lucky player earned close to 156 million euros with a 2 euro ticket. employment Leggo.it have found Archive of 2020 and 2021 excerpts.

SUPERENALOTTO, plural

10 20 40 55 68 86

Julie No. 26

Superstar No. 76

SUPERENALOTTO حصص Stakes

Points 6: none

Points 5+: none

Score 5:15 EUR: 14.965.12

Points 4: 855 Total Euro: 266.67

Points 3: 33.069 Total Euro: 20.79

Points 2: 443.938 Total Euro: 5.00

Superstar

6SB points: none

Points 5 + SB: None

5SS points: none

4SS points: none

3SS Score: €133 total: 2,079.00

2SS Score: 1.911 Total Euro: 100.00

1SS Score: 11.366 Total Euro: 10.00

0SS points: €24,205 total: 5.00

Second Chance Profit: €50: 127 Total €:6,350.00

Chance to win 2nd Chance 3 Euros: 19,197 Euros Total:

57.591.00

WinBox Profits 1: 4,548 Total Euros: 113,700.00

WinBox 2: 325,194 Total Euros: 661,276.00

Total Second Chance Win: 19,324

WinBox Total Revenue: 329,742

10eLOTTO – Winning Numbers:

04 06 07 09 15 16 24 32 36 45.

48 54 57 61 66 69 70 75 88 89.

Gold number: 89.

Double gold: 89 15

Last update: Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 22:49



