May Day Party in Rome: Live from Circus Maximus

May 1: Artists of the first stage of the concerto

the Artists Those who will perform during this first stage are Albi, Cioffi, Diego Lazzari and Nashelli, Etta, Gaudiano and Irbis, in addition to the three finalists of the 1MNext competition dedicated to emerging artists, namely Attard, Giglio and Munari. The winner of the competition will be chosen during the event. The absolute winners of previous editions of the competition are La Rua (2015), Il Geometra Mangoni (2016), Inprehensible FC (2017), La Municipàl (2018), I Tristi (2019), Nervi (2020), Cargo (2021). ), Alif (2022) and Steele Charles (2023). This is the list of big names that have been announced: Achille Lauro, Alda, Anna Castiglia, Ariete, Pigmama, Bloom, Cavellati & Geos, Giocamivaro, Quiz and Farah Quintale, Colapisi DiMartino, Cor Velino, Cosmo, Dargen D'Amico, Ditonellapiaga, Ermal Meta, X-Otago, La Municipal, La Rep de Lista, Leo Gassman, Lina Simons, Mahmoud, Malika Ayani, Maria Antonietta e Colombier, Mazzarello, Mel, Morgan, Motta, Negramaro, Noemi, Olli, Piero Bello, Biotta, Rosa Lin, Rose Phelan, Santi Francesi, Stefano Masini, Paolo Giannaci, Tananai, Tessigella, Tribolari, Tropico, Ultimo, Uzzi Lefki, Vale LP.