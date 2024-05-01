May 1, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

May Day Party in Rome: Live from Circus Maximus

May Day Party in Rome: Live from Circus Maximus

Lorelei Reese May 1, 2024 1 min read

May 1: Artists of the first stage of the concerto

the Artists Those who will perform during this first stage are Albi, Cioffi, Diego Lazzari and Nashelli, Etta, Gaudiano and Irbis, in addition to the three finalists of the 1MNext competition dedicated to emerging artists, namely Attard, Giglio and Munari. The winner of the competition will be chosen during the event. The absolute winners of previous editions of the competition are La Rua (2015), Il Geometra Mangoni (2016), Inprehensible FC (2017), La Municipàl (2018), I Tristi (2019), Nervi (2020), Cargo (2021). ), Alif (2022) and Steele Charles (2023). This is the list of big names that have been announced: Achille Lauro, Alda, Anna Castiglia, Ariete, Pigmama, Bloom, Cavellati & Geos, Giocamivaro, Quiz and Farah Quintale, Colapisi DiMartino, Cor Velino, Cosmo, Dargen D'Amico, Ditonellapiaga, Ermal Meta, X-Otago, La Municipal, La Rep de Lista, Leo Gassman, Lina Simons, Mahmoud, Malika Ayani, Maria Antonietta e Colombier, Mazzarello, Mel, Morgan, Motta, Negramaro, Noemi, Olli, Piero Bello, Biotta, Rosa Lin, Rose Phelan, Santi Francesi, Stefano Masini, Paolo Giannaci, Tananai, Tessigella, Tribolari, Tropico, Ultimo, Uzzi Lefki, Vale LP.

See also  Elisabetta Canales returns to Italy with her own show: What do we know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Singers, lineup, live TV and times

May 1, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Berlusconi is a perfect lover, a little less of a friend.”

May 1, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

TikTok STEM Challenge: Vinci un Google Pixel

April 30, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

More than 120 thousand “inactive”

May 1, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

May Day Party in Rome: Live from Circus Maximus

May 1, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Registration is now open for our basic online astronomy course, Understanding the Universe

May 1, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

Ascoli – Cosenza 0-1: Final score and highlights

May 1, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt