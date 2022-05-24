Sportradar, activity in the United States continues to grow

Data provider Sportradar’s revenue grew 30.5% to €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to an excellent result for the US, where it more than doubled. Agglonews noted that the United States raised 25.7 million euros, more than double the total

compared to the first quarter of 2021. Another 86.7 million euros came from the rest of the world, an increase of 25.1%, while 45.9 million euros came from audio-visual products such as live broadcasts (an increase of 16, 9%). Revenue from other segments increased 13.6% to 9.5 million. “Our fiscal year 2022 started quickly, with core high-margin betting products driving growth around the world. Our business in the US continues to grow exponentially as states legalize sports betting. Our technology and information-based Our data transforms the converging media, entertainment and sports industries, and supports our long-term growth.” The company then paid €36.8 million to purchase software and licenses, up 53.9%. Sportradar also paid €52.3 million in employee expenses, up 35.2% as the number of employees increased by 620 to 3,075 full-time employees at the end of the quarter. Other operating costs increased 34.5% to 19.5 million euros. Sportradar incurred 52.5 million euros in depreciation, plus 1 million euros in write-off costs. The company also earned 10.4 million euros in foreign exchange earnings, But it also paid 8.9 million euros in financial costs. As a result, Sportradar made a pre-tax profit of 11.3 million euros, an increase of 149.4%. After paying 3.1 million euros in damages In addition to income, the supplier’s profit amounted to 8.2 million euros, an increase of 256.5%. The data provider’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter fell 5% to €26.7 million, primarily due to increased investment in Sportradar’s US growth segment.