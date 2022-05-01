“Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense” – OA Sport

The 2022 Formula One World Championship features the Ferrari-Red Bull double? We’ll see. Certainly, in the first four races, both teams raised their voices in terms of performance and results and it is no coincidence that Monaco Charles Leclerc (Current Championship Leader) Dutch Max Verstappen They had the same number of victories, that is, two for each team. Arranging the situation of a Ferrari driver due to the Dutchman’s retirement.

until this moment, The relationship between the two was characterized by mutual respect It did not reach the levels of tension reached between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The same is true of the relationship between the two contenders for the Manufacturer’s title.

However, according to the 2016 world champion Nico RosbergSoon, everything will change. In an interview with him Sky Sports F1The German commented on what is happening:For F1, it’s great to be able to see such a close confrontation and new battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. However, I think soon the clashes between Charles and Max will be more tense and that could also lead to collisions between the two on the track. The battle for this could become more fun“.

Already from the next appointment in Miami (USA), we will be able to find out if what Rosberg expects will happen or not.

Photo: La Presse