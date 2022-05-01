May 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense" - OA Sport

“Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense” – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt May 1, 2022 2 min read

The 2022 Formula One World Championship features the Ferrari-Red Bull double? We’ll see. Certainly, in the first four races, both teams raised their voices in terms of performance and results and it is no coincidence that Monaco Charles Leclerc (Current Championship Leader) Dutch Max Verstappen They had the same number of victories, that is, two for each team. Arranging the situation of a Ferrari driver due to the Dutchman’s retirement.

until this moment, The relationship between the two was characterized by mutual respect It did not reach the levels of tension reached between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The same is true of the relationship between the two contenders for the Manufacturer’s title.

However, according to the 2016 world champion Nico RosbergSoon, everything will change. In an interview with him Sky Sports F1The German commented on what is happening:For F1, it’s great to be able to see such a close confrontation and new battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. However, I think soon the clashes between Charles and Max will be more tense and that could also lead to collisions between the two on the track. The battle for this could become more fun“.

Formula 1, Adrian Newey: “At Imola, we had the fastest car, development will be decisive and the budget will be tight…”

Already from the next appointment in Miami (USA), we will be able to find out if what Rosberg expects will happen or not.

Photo: La Presse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mertens and Spalletti, what’s really going on? the details

May 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

11th, 10km BMW Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon, over 3,600 registered

May 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Super Cup Serie C, Barry Sudterol 1-2. Kasiraghi decisive

April 30, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

School, unions mobilize from Monday: We are heading towards strike

May 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Crossfire: Legion, registrations open for the ESL tournament in June

May 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Older brother Vib, Manuel Borzozo pinched (again) with her

May 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

This is how much you should sleep if you are over 40

May 1, 2022 Karen Hines