Mertens and Spalletti, what’s really going on? the details

Two different, opposing statements might sound like a photograph of a breakup. But nothing is as it seems. Spalletti and Mertens told the truth.

There is no single parameter to evaluate this season from Napoli, which could be Satisfying and disappointingAccording to the perspectives and horizons that everyone has given themselves at the beginning and in the middle of the journey. And the cracks weren’t undermined even in the Belgian’s short playing period until a few weeks ago.

Dries Mertens (Photo by Alberto Bezzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

The truth is that the same MertensAfter shoulder problems and the difficulty of regaining optimal physical condition, he began to believe that his career could be at the point of no return. With honesty and awareness that sets him apart from many other players.

Today, again thanks to honesty and awareness, He feels resurrected and is able to be decisive tooat least for another two years.

Which is why – more than the economic pact with De Laurentiis – he is more interested in one thing than another: “If I have to stay, how long and how will I play with Spalletti?”. First of all this was discussed in the meeting with the president.

In his opinion, his career has definitely changed and the two goals against Sassuolo are just an extra boost. Even a few months ago, he would have also accepted a rich offer from MLS or the Emirateswhich is a huge sum for his journey as a footballer.

Naples and Naples again a priority But he is not interested in an additional role, only dragging himself towards a possible change in the role of director. dry wants to playScore and be the protagonist and money can wait.

He is only looking for certainty so that possibility can also be fulfilled in Naples. In Naples with Spalletti, it was a decisive move.

And in case this does not happen, there is in Rome someone who waits for him with open arms, and is assured of what he is looking for: Maurizio Sarri who changed his life by turning him first into a pseudo nueve and then into a Ciro.

Written by Antonio Manzo – Director Naples space