Women’s water polo, the draw for the Setterosa in the European Championship. Soft fourth, the Netherlands avoided – OA Sport

The convincing victory over Spain 12-9 gave confidence to the first place in the group Settler in the 2022 European Water Polo Championship Underway in Split (Croatia). The goal achieved offers several advantages, from a “friendly” scoreboard to a quarter-final that seems to be little more than a formality.

By winning their group, Italy bypassed Hungary (who will face Spain in an exciting quarter-final) and the Netherlands, all major favorites to win the title, until the final. On Monday the 5th of September, at 8.30pm, the Tricolor Group will meet the hosts of Croatia. It is a humble team that suffered three heavy goals against the Netherlands (22-6), Hungary (22-6) and Greece (24-4). A match in which the blue should not have difficulty in reaching the medal area.

In the next semi-final, here it ishurdle greece, in turn is almost certain to land among the top four, unlike Israel in a simple quarter-final. After difficult years, the Hellenes are gradually returning to good levels thanks to some very interesting young women, as evidenced by the recent silver medal at the Junior World Cup (the tournament in which the Azureans took fourth). Italy, in any case, will start with prediction preferences, but in no way will it afford to underestimate emerging opponents.

Therefore, it promises Setterosa A great opportunity to finally return to a continental final after 10 yearsThis edition of the European Championship saw Italy’s victory in the final chapter against Greece. This time, if coach Carlo Silebo’s girls can make it to the decisive match, a superb performance against one of Spain, Hungary and the black beast Holland will be required. The improvements made by the Italians, however, are so obvious that they lead one to believe that these girls at this moment still came out on equal footing against any opponent, with the exception of the United States.

European result in women’s water polo

Monday 5th September, Quarter-finals

4.00 pm Netherlands-France (1)

17.30 Greece and Israel (2)

19.00 Hungary – Spain (3)

8.30 pm Italy – Croatia (4)

Wednesday 7 September, semi-finals

7.00 pm Winner 1 vs Winner 2 (A away)

8.30 pm Winner 3 vs Winner 4 (B)

Friday 9th September, Finals

19.00, 3rd and 4th place final: Loser A vs Loser B

8:30 p.m., 1st and 2nd place: Winner A vs. Winner B.

Photo: La Presse