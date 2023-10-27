October 27, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Skull and Bones: A new release window after the sixth postponement of Ubisoft’s game

Gerald Bax October 27, 2023 2 min read

Skull and bones Looks like she has a new one Check-out period identified by Ubisoft, although it is not clear how the information in question was taken at this point, After six postponements The project has already suffered and the general state of the game has not yet been verified: in any case, according to new information, the pirate simulator should arrive in the first quarter of next year, that is, between January and March 2024.

The history of Skull and Bones is long and complex, demonstrating a truly difficult upbringing on the part of the Ubisoft teams. He came Announced at E3 2017It was scheduled to be released in the fall of 2018, but from there began a long journey that went through six postponements in total.

to’Final postponement It was announced in January 2023, without a specific expected release date, but with the idea of ​​placing it between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, there was also a closed beta on PC, showing the progress of work at Ubisoft, although There is no specific launch reference yet.

Skull and Bones could arrive between January and March 2024

Skull and Bones has some beautiful artwork

In fact, the latest information is not derived from an actual public announcement, but from today’s Ubisoft financial conference dedicated to shareholders, based on which the game has been placed in “Q4 2023-24”, which should match the… First quarter of 2024Or the period from January to March of next year.

Meanwhile, Skull and Bones lost its third creative director just last month, which does not seem to bode much in favor of a certain stability for the project, but at this point we are waiting for official information from the publisher.

