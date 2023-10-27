Skull and Bones: A new release window after the sixth postponement of Ubisoft’s game

Skull and bones Looks like she has a new one Check-out period identified by Ubisoft, although it is not clear how the information in question was taken at this point, After six postponements The project has already suffered and the general state of the game has not yet been verified: in any case, according to new information, the pirate simulator should arrive in the first quarter of next year, that is, between January and March 2024.

The history of Skull and Bones is long and complex, demonstrating a truly difficult upbringing on the part of the Ubisoft teams. He came Announced at E3 2017It was scheduled to be released in the fall of 2018, but from there began a long journey that went through six postponements in total.

to’Final postponement It was announced in January 2023, without a specific expected release date, but with the idea of ​​placing it between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, there was also a closed beta on PC, showing the progress of work at Ubisoft, although There is no specific launch reference yet.