How to Fix Damaged External Hard Drive in Few Minutes: Few Steps to Avoid Losing Any Data

Is your external hard drive damaged? Don't worry, here's how to fix it in a few minutes: so you don't lose any data.

Several times, for Store all your personal data The basic memory available on the devices is not enough. Think for example of smartphones or personal computers, which have fairly high capabilities from which to start Canon 128 GB So you get 1 or 2 TB.

Enough, you might think. But this is not always the case, for example, if you need to save data for work or video editing, that's it An external hard drive seems to be the best solution. But in this case other problems may arise. If this external device is damaged, What happens?

Do you no longer have access to your personal data and therefore have to consider losing it forever? Fortunately no! Today we talk to you From the solution Which will allow you Solve everything in a few steps. It's usually used by experienced technicians, and they don't want you to know about it.

How to Repair External Hard Drive: Complete Guide

If you have External hard disk Which turns out to be illegible and sends you into a panic mode, so this quick and easy guide will be very helpful. In fact, just a few basic steps are needed to get everything working as planned again. in order to Your data will always be safe You can access it in no time.

First, make sure you Connect the hard drive to your computer via cable. Then go ahead and verify that the configuration was successful via disk, where a drive marked with a letter (for example: e:) should appear.

Now you have to press the Windows key on your keyboard to open the custom menu, then enter the word cmd in the search bar. It will pop up command prompt, To run as administrator (by right-clicking).

In the new dark window that will open, comes the most important part. That is, writing CHKDSK mail: /F /R. Remember that e: is the device-assigned letter, so you should enter the letter you find on your computer. Finally press Enter, and you're done.

Windows will take care of analyzing the component and go to it Solve all structural integrity problems. behind Recover bad sectors. So everything will be readable again and your hard disk will be ready for use.