Xbox Wireless Controller: Vapor line has been announced, and the Dream Vapor Special is already available for pre-order

Xbox announced a new line of… Xbox wireless controller communicate steamAnd the first example is,Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Editioncan already be booked for €69.99.
The Vapor line features designs based on Unique dynamic patterns Each console is unique and visually brilliant.
The Vapor Series is uniquely customizable Xbox Design Lab, starting with the six basic options available for the upper body: Electric Vapor, for those who love green, blends the bold Electric Voltage with the iconic Velocity Green; Night steam, characterized by a mixture of dark green and gray; Fire vapor, characterized by a swirl of fiery red and orange; Stormcloud Steam, whose dominant color is blue; Cyber Vapor, which is dominated by pink and purple colors, and Dream Vapor, whose colors are pink and light purple.
After choosing it stile For the upper body, you can add other custom elements, such as themed or contrasting colored buttons, triggers, D-pads, and analog sticks.
Of course you can also take the basic design. The Dream Vapor Special Edition can be ordered from Microsoft Store. It will be available starting February 6, 2024.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
