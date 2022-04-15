Sick after eating the sandwich, probably anaphylactic shock

A 13-year-old girl died of a sudden illness Funds. This is probably an anaphylactic shock. According to the restructuring, Martina was unwell when she went out with some friends for a few hours of rest on Thursday evening, April 14th.

Some ten meters away from the castle of Baronica suddenly pushed her to the point of returning home. Unfortunately the situation deteriorated so quickly that the intervention of 118 health workers was required. Although the maneuvers were carried out, they could not save it. The girl died at the family apartment, without time to make an emergency evacuationHospital “St. John of God”. Aside from the play, The Carabinieri In Tennessee, the state prosecutor’s office operates as usual Latin, Valerio de Luca, with the on-duty public prosecutor, opened a file and ordered that the body be transferred to the morgue of the municipal cemetery as medical-legal investigations are pending. In the first hypotheses, anaphylactic shock occurred after eating the sandwich.