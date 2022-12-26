Usa, a large number of immigrants left in front of the house of Kamala Harris. Washington: “A Cruel Trick”

Three busloads of migrant families from Texas arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in the freezing cold on Christmas Day. This was reported by local Washington associations.

Texas officials have not confirmed their involvement, but it could be Proceedings in accordance with previous acts of the governors of the border states of the United StatesBiden aims to draw attention to the administration’s immigration policies.

About 110-130 people were on the buses that arrived late on Saturday, says Tatiana Laborde, director general of SAMU First Response. Some migrants wore only T-shirts despite the temperature hovering around -9 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Washington. Members of the associations prepared buses to take the migrants to a church, where they spent the night.

Local organizers had expected the buses to arrive on Sunday, but Laborde said the group would soon arrive in Washington on Saturday. There were also small children on board.

Samu First Response is an organization working with the city of Washington to help thousands of immigrants who have arrived in the city from the south in recent months. Most of those on the three buses were bound for other destinations and expected to stay in Washington only a short time.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday morning. His office said last week that since April, Texas has provided bus trips to more than 15,000 people to Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Abbott, a Republican, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have been fierce critics of President Joe Biden for his handling of the US-Mexico border, where thousands of people try to cross the border every day, many seeking asylum. Authorities on both sides of the border are seeking help setting up shelters and services for migrants, some of whom are sleeping on the streets.

Republicans argue that Biden and Harris, the US administration’s designated liaison on the root causes of immigration, have loosened restrictions, causing many to flee their home countries. White House spokesman Abdullah Hassan called the arrival of the buses a “brutal, dangerous and shameful stunt.” “As we’ve said repeatedly, we’re ready to work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — on real solutions like comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures, President Biden sent Congress on his first day. These political games are not going anywhere, It only endangers lives,” Hassan said in a statement today.