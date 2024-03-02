Serie A – Monza-Roma 1-4, report cards: Dybala still in the lead, Lukaku is there

The match between Monza and Roma, which took place in the 27th round of the Italian League, ended 1-4 thanks to goals by Pellegrini, Lukaku, Dybala, Paredes and Andrea Carbone. With this result, the Giallorossi temporarily moved to fourth place in the standings. Below are the votes of the champions of the match.

Monza report cards

Michele DiGregorio 6 – He cannot do anything about Roma’s four goals, when he can intervene, as happened in the first half against Pellegrini and Lukaku.

Samuel Berindelli 6.5 – Definitely among the best at Monza: he runs a lot, and many chances arise from his feet. The glitch is that the score was 0-0 when he could have served a deathmatch.

Pablo Marie 5.5 – At the beginning of the match, he made a good save from a header from a ball sent by Lukaku, otherwise he suffered a little from Roma’s attacks.

Luca Caldirola 5.5 – Better with your feet (great ball by Berendelli in the first half) than if you didn't have it. (From 85' Giulio Donati SV)

Andrea Carbone 6.5 – Akhtar Monza detachment. He missed two goals with his head, then made up for it by scoring a wonderful goal from outside in the final. Unfortunately it's too late.

Matteo Pessina 5.5 – No evening. He is unable to put proper force into the midfield, often slowing down the movement. Not from him.

Roberto Gagliardini 6 – He left the field in the middle of the first half after suffering a blow to the shoulder. (From the 22nd minute Valentin Carbone 6 – He tries to leave an impact, and sometimes he becomes a little stubborn.) See also Waterpolo, Hungary Setterosa folds 10-9 and sees first place

Warren Bondo 5 -The worst on the field. Indecisive and very clumsy, he also committed a penalty kick foul in the 4-0 match.

Andrea Colbani 6 – Some of his plays: a great shot to the post by Djuric and a couple of other inventions, even if he wasn't always perfect on the counter-attack. He comes out at the end of the first half. (D 46' Georgios Kyriakopoulos 5.5 -He really struggles in midfield.)

Dany MOTA 5,5 – He sacrifices himself when he is not in possession but has no impact in attack: in some situations he manages the ball poorly. (From the 66th minute, Daniel Maldini 6.5 – Excellent entry, really incisive and enthusiastic: well done.)

Milan Djuric 6 – He was unlucky in the first half as his head hit the post, and he wasn't always sarcastic but he still did his job. (D 85' Jean-Daniel Akpa – Akpro SV)

Coach Rafael Palladino 6 – Monza doesn't have a bad game, net score. Palladino was forced to change immediately by removing Gagliardini, and in the first half he tried to give more balance but Dybala's 3-0 win was a blow.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's joy after the goal he scored in the Monza-Roma match – Italian League 2023-24 Photos credit Getty Images

Rome Report Cards

Mile Svilar 6 It doesn't have to happen miracles, but it's always a guarantee.

Rasmus Christensen 6 – He is warned and in the same action hurts his flexor muscles: he comes out very hurt. (Branch 27 Zaki Celik 5.5 – He gets stuck in the middle several times and does not shoot from the front in the second half in the area: so). See also Rocky, who are the referees?

Gianluca Mancini 6 – He often finds himself playing the ball in the offensive zone, but he does not always feel comfortable. (Vale 77' Dean Hoijsen SV)

Ivan Ndyka 6.5 – Very brave at first in putting his head down in contrast to Djuric. trusted.

Angeleno 6.5 -His quality on the left is a factor in Rossi's Roma. (Dahl 59' Chris Smalling 6,5 – He enters and is immediately the hero of the novel The Great Rescue.)

Brian Cristante 6.5 – He scored a stunning 0-0 goal, which was later disallowed due to Dybala's offside. It's not always accurate, but it does its job. It is worth highlighting the wonderful ball played by Celik in the second half.

Leandro Paredes 6 – He is a little dim compared to his colleagues, and sometimes slows down his work. He sealed the score 4-0 by scoring the penalty.

Lorenzo Pellegrini 7 – Great game. He opens the match with magic, having already come close to scoring with a brilliant right-footed shot from the outside. (From 59' Edoardo BOVE 6 – Good effect without overdoing it).

Paulo Dybala 8 – amazing. Another great match, showing that he is in great shape physically and mentally. First the assist for Cristante on the disallowed goal, then the ball for Lukaku and the winning free-kick. (D 77' Tommaso Baldanzi SV.)

Romelu July 7.5 – Help more goals. After a period of inactivity, he returned to scoring and did so at an important moment, stopping Monza at the end of the first half. Not great yet, but it works. See also Konate chooses the English Premier League for the final blast

Stephan El Shaarawy 6 -You can't see much in front of you, but he does a great job as a balance.

Coach Daniele De Rossi 7.5 – What Rome. The Giallorossi have scored at least two goals in every league match since De Rossi sat on the bench. The team's potential is greatly demonstrated.