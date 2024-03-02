What time is the F1 race on Sky and TV8?

Let's find out the TV dates for Austin GP USA, round 19 of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The 44th edition of the United States Grand Prix takes place at the Austin Circuit in Texas. If the world titles are now decided mathematically, the battle for second place in the Constructors' Championship remains very tight with McLaren's exploitation also worrying Mercedes.

Advertisement too Austin will be there for Sprint Weekend With qualifications on Friday and Saturday dedicated to qualifying and the sprint race.

there for TV timesSky and TV8, Dell United States of America, F1 ad Austin And some useful tips to prepare for the weekend.



What's the ideal setting in Austin?

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) was opened in 2012 with the aim of combining a variety of emblematic curves from other Formula 1 World Championship tracks. This type of puzzle is incredibly harmonious and represents one of Hermann Tilke's most successful tracks.

One of the most distinctive features of COTA is the steep climb immediately after the start, similar to the first sector of the Red Bull Ring. Next, the circuit features a series of “S”-shaped curves reminiscent of sections of circuits such as Silverstone and Suzuka, followed by a straight section and a section featuring slow, twisty curves, similar to those of a street circuit, which lead to a curve with multiple bars, inspired by Turn 8. The famous park in Istanbul.

The many curves in the first sector Requires high aerodynamic loadwhen i Two long straights The track forces teams to find a compromise in aerodynamic configuration.

Suspension adjustment is also a complex process since successive curves require a car that is responsive and stable when changing direction.

There will be live coverage of all sessions on our website

🇺🇸 TV Times 2023 USA Grand Prix – Austin 🇺🇸

Let's take a look at the TV schedules to understand where and at what time to watch the Formula 1 weekend in Austin, USA, 2023.

All sessions will be live on Sky Sport F1. Qualifying, penalty shootout, sprint and race Delayed We are TV8.

Sky Sports F1 TV Times GP Austin 2023, USA

Friday 10/20/2023



Raw 19:30 Free practice 1 – Sky Sports F1

– Sky Sports F1 Raw 23:00 qualifications– Sky Sports F1

Saturday 10/21/2023

Raw 19:30 Sprint Qualifying Penalty Shootout – Sky Sports F1



Sunday 10/22/2023

Raw 00:00 Sprint Race – Sky Sports F1

– Sky Sports F1 Raw 21:00 we – Sky Sports F1

TV8 Schedule US GP 2023, Austin

Saturday 10/21/2023



9.15pm Qualifiers – TV8 (delayed)



11pm Sprint Shootout Qualifier – TV8 (Postponed)

Sunday 10/22/2023

8.00pm Sprint Race – TV8 (postponed)



Race 10.30pm – TV8 (delayed)



*The postponed broadcast schedule may vary, so we recommend reviewing the article closer to the end of the week.

2023 season calendar

Also follow us on social media: cable – Instagram – Facebook – Twitter

What time does the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austin, USA start today? The 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix will start at 9:00 PM Italian time.

the F1 delayed on TV8 It will be broadcast on Sunday at 20:00 for the speed racethen at 10.30pm for the classic race Where Leclerc will start from first position.