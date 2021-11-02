Champions League: Inter in Tiraspol takes a step towards the second round, Laotaro wants to be free | News

The Argentine has been dry since October 2 and hasn’t scored in Europe for exactly one year, against Moldova Inzaghi betting on him

Three points to put another brick on the road to qualifying for the Round of 16 Champions League. Inter prepares for the bad match away from home Tiraspol, against Sherif, realizing that he has a great opportunity to make a decisive change in his season. To beat the Moldovans means to beat them in order and put the European track back on the right track. To do this, you will also need to find the best Lautaro Martinez. Argentinian Will return to the owner next to Dzeko NS Simon Inzaghi He is very focused on his goals.

Lautaro is new from the renovation and rested in front of Udinese, entering only the last quarter of the hour. Conditions seem perfect for Find a sense of purpose, who lost a month ago (even if Inter, the best attack in the league, is not affected by this). The last tag actually came October 2, on a penalty kick, against Sassuolo. After the start of the sprint, with 5 goals in the first 6 of the tournament and a few great nights also with the Argentine national team, Toro stopped, and only made one pass against Empoli on the score sheet.

Therefore, the fast must be broken, and the European fast is certainly the perfect context to do so, because that too In the Champions League, he lost the goal for longer. Exactly one year, to be exact. The last time he put his fingers on his chest as a sign of jubilation in Europe was actually on November 3, 2020, in the first leg at the Bernabéu against real Madrid It finished 3-2 for the Blancos. Inter’s dream can and should continue, but we need Lautaro in European form.