March 2, 2022

Inzaghi: “Not scoring in four matches is news. Betting on Lautaro? In attack…”

Mirabelle Hunt March 2, 2022 2 min read

The Nerazzurri coach’s words at the press conference: Few emotions at San Siro tonight

Little vibes at San Siro tonight. Simon Inzaghi Commented at the press conference on the tie against Milan: “A step ahead? It wasn’t a great derby like the first two, we played a final, both teams were held back a bit even in this period. We wanted to score because we were far away. Well we created two clear chances, we missed a ball on the exit and took a chance but In the end, the tie is correct.

Tired – “We are trying to work, we have many races but we wanted them, there are many races but we are trying to work as best we can”

attacks – “We’re in the news because we haven’t scored in 4 games, but now I have all the attacks available. Keep focusing on Lautaro? Lautaro and Dzeko played a little bit more, but they all turned around in attack. We all have to make many choices. Every day, and from time to time.” For another, I will choose the two best options. Can there be a turning point in the next game? That is the hope, yes. We have to go home, we will try to recover. Then there will be Salernitana. Naturally we all get used to it a certain way. Not scoring from 4 games is the news “.

