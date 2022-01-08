Napoli-Sampdoria, Daversa’s pre-match press conference

On the eve of the championship for Roberto Daversa Sampdoria, Bluesrace visits Napoli in round 21 of Serie A 2021/22, kick-off time at 16:30 in Diego Armando Maradona: The press conference of the Ligurian club coach took place in the early afternoon, and here are the most interesting clips.
D’Aversa on Candreva’s absence
“Difficulties and absences should not discourage us. Candreva will be missing but we must go further, we must turn difficulties into positive energies.”
D’Aversa on training issues especially in defense
“When preparing for close matches, you always have to wait for the last match before deciding on the squad. We will only have 5 defenders, but we must not feel sorry for ourselves.”
D’Aversa on Rincon terms
“I spoke to him this morning and he gave me his preparation even from the start, but we have to do assessments and see how others are doing. Putting a player on the field with just one training is not ideal, but in an emergency situation it might be an option.”
D’Aversa on the Covid-19 emergency
“We must try to draw a common line. I don’t like to express myself but say we need to unite or we risk distorting the championship.”
