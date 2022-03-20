March 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Schedules, TV channel, programs, broadcasts - OA Sport

Schedules, TV channel, programs, broadcasts – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt March 20, 2022 1 min read

Busy day Women’s national curling team playersYou are participating in the second day of the competitions World Championship 2022, on stage until Sunday, March 27 in Prince George, Canada. It will encounter the selected blue color first Japan (17:00 Italian time), and then, United States of America (10 pm).

two matches A complex for the team led by Stefania Constantini. In fact, the Japanese return from the silver medal in the Beijing 2022 Olympics; On the other hand, the Americans in the five-year review failed to pass the round robin, and stopped at Sixth place With four wins and five losses.

Below is the full calendar, detailed program, start time, TV schedule and live broadcasts for Italy, Japan, Italy and the United States.Match of the second day of the FIFA Women’s Curling World Cup 2022. Live broadcast written on OA Sport is expected.

Curling, Stefania Constantini is back! The Olympic champion dreams of new exploits in the Women’s World Cup in Prince George

Italy, Japan, Italy, USA, World Leagues: Program and start time

Sunday 20 March:

17.00 Italy Japan

22:00 Italy – United States

Italy, Japan, Italy and the United States, World Championships wrapped: How to watch matches on TV and broadcast

Photo: La Presse

See also  Eni and Mubadala Petroleum sign a memorandum of understanding for energy transition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Super Osimhen, Spalletti is still in the race

March 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Match Point, a literary competition for unpublished short stories in London

March 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Germany won the first stage of the season – OA Sport

March 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Superbonus 110%, there is an extension: Recipients and deadline

March 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Friends in the evening, the teacher attacks Crytical sharply: “You are unable”

March 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The first signs of hearing loss and hearing loss

March 20, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Schedules, TV channel, programs, broadcasts – OA Sport

March 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt