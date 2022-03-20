Schedules, TV channel, programs, broadcasts – OA Sport

Busy day Women’s national curling team playersYou are participating in the second day of the competitions World Championship 2022, on stage until Sunday, March 27 in Prince George, Canada. It will encounter the selected blue color first Japan (17:00 Italian time), and then, United States of America (10 pm).

two matches A complex for the team led by Stefania Constantini. In fact, the Japanese return from the silver medal in the Beijing 2022 Olympics; On the other hand, the Americans in the five-year review failed to pass the round robin, and stopped at Sixth place With four wins and five losses.

Below is the full calendar, detailed program, start time, TV schedule and live broadcasts for Italy, Japan, Italy and the United States.Match of the second day of the FIFA Women’s Curling World Cup 2022. Live broadcast written on OA Sport is expected.

Sunday 20 March:

17.00 Italy Japan

22:00 Italy – United States

