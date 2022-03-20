Formula 1, 10 things to know about the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir

Vettel outperforms Hamilton. (Photo: twitter.com/F1)
few hours from Bahrain Grand PrixWhere Ferrari cars Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz will start straight from first and third with Max Verstappen second in a row with six thousand from Monaco, and we will find out the first facts of the world championship. Planning Sakhir It will host the first round of the 2022 World Championship, before the second round scheduled in seven days in Saudi Arabia. Let’s get acquainted with ten basic data about the first stage of the World Cup:
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) is the driver who has won the most races in the Bahrain Grand Prix (five) and the first to record three consecutive victories in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
- All winners in Bahrain started from the first two lines of the network (17 copies) and only seven of them took first place (41.2%).
- There have been five men’s bullseyes in Bahrain’s last six competitions: Valtteri Bottas in 2017, Sebastian Vettel in 2018, Charles Leclerc in 2019 and 2022, Lewis Hamilton in 2020 and Max Verstappen in 2021.
- In Bahrain, Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari are the two teams with the most first places (six each) and the most podiums (15-14). In a few hours we will know which one will have the most wins (six each for now) and fastest laps (currently five laps each).
- In Bahrain, Mercedes-AMG will participate in the 250th F1 race. The German manufacturer has won 124 wins with a 50% GP win, the highest ever for any team.
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has retired three times in Bahrain, more than any other GP in his F1 career as in Azerbaijan and the UK. The Dutchman has never won in Sakhir Bahrain in eight periods.
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) took first place of his career in Formula One 2019 in Bahrain. It’s the first GP in which a Monegasque driver has secured more pole positions in a single GP. Leclerc took the pole of his tenth career. The most recent was in Azerbaijan last year.
- Ferrari has not scored a starting point in his debut in 15 seasons. The most recent one was from Kimi Raikkonen at the Australian Grand Prix in 2007. Kimi won the race and clinched the drivers’ world title, the last “Rosa”.
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine), if successful, would surpass 2,000 points in F1 (1980). Only Lewis Hamilton (4165.50) and Sebastian Vettel (3061) have reached this milestone.
- Guanyou Zhou (Alfa Romeo) will be the first Chinese driver to enter the F1 World Championship. China will become the 39th country to participate in the World Cup and for the first time will represent three Asian countries in the “Grand Circus” with Alexander Albon (Williams) for Thailand and Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) for Japan and the aforementioned. Guanyou Zhou.
