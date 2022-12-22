Reloaded: Farewell Serena Williams

2022 will also go down in history for almost simultaneous withdrawals Written by Roger Federer and Serena Williamstwo of the greatest heroes of every era. Serena’s announcement came on September 3At the end of the third round match of the US Open, which the American lost to Ajla Tomljanovic. Instead, via social media, on September 15, a few days after his last doubles match, with Rafa, at the Laver Cup.

Serena finished crying, like Federer. “thanks DadI know you are watching me. Thank you, Mom, thank you to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey that has lasted nearly three decades. I wouldn’t be Williams you know, even without Venus.” Tears of joy for Serena who has been an icon of women’s tennis since its inception, since her resounding first victory at the US Open in 1999. It has shown, especially for me, in recent months, that I still know how to play at a high level, but that I’m also willing to be a full-time mom and discover new roles. I don’t think I’ll ever play again, but you never know.”

What Serena did is simpleShe was a tiger that never spared any of her opponents: whether they were called Hingis, Capriati, Davenport, Henin, Clijster, Sharapova, Mauresmo or Halep, she treated them indiscriminately as prey to be captured. She was the strongest tennis player ever, a champion of a very long career, and always played with an appreciative attitude. A difficult childhood, rivalry with her older sister, and the tennis education she received above all from a gruff but gentle father, were the ingredients that allowed her to build a steely temperament, necessary to dominate for a long time and conquer any potential target.

Serena leaves us with an endless string of records: 73 WTA titles, 858 singles matches won out of 1,014 (84.6% wins), and 319 weeks in the world number one between 2002 and 2017 (No. 1 at the end of the year). in 2002., 2009 and from 2013 to 2015), 23 Grand Slam titles including 7 Australian Opens (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2017), 3 Roland Garros (2002, 2013 and 2015), 7 Wimbledon Championships (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012 , 2015 and 2016) and 6 US Openings (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014). But also 5 WTA Finalists (2001, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014) and a gold medal at the London Games). In doubles 192 matches, she has won 227 (84.6%), 23 WTA titles, world number one and champion, with her sister, in 15 Grand Slam matches (4 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 6 Wimbledon, 2 US open). In addition to 3 Olympic gold medals. He also won two mixed titles and the Federation Cup.

Regret: He did not catch or restrict Margaret Court Smith’s record is 24 Grand Slam wins And not having achieved the Grand Slam in 2015. To prevent her from achieving the most important and prestigious goal in the history of tennis, she suffered defeat in the semi-finals of the 2015 US Open by Roberta Vinci. Heavy defeats, as the grand favorite, she suffered three more times: against 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in the final at Wimbledon in 2004, against Samantha Stosur in the final at Flushing Meadows in 2011, and against Angelique Kerber in Melbourne in 2016. After that She tried in vain to win a Grand Slam tournament, but clearly lost all four finals she reached: against Kerber at Wimbledon 2018, against Osala at the US Open 2018, against Halep Wimbledon 2019 and against Andreescu at the US Open 2019.

