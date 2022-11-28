Unana is out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. The World Cup is over

Arrival between the Inter goalkeeper and the coach in a pre-match meeting: “Can he stay? It will depend on him, I asked him to wait”

cameroon goalkeeper, Andre OnanaI was “Removalfor disciplinary reasons From the team’s kit before today’s match against Serbia in the 2022 World Cup. A “federal” source announced the procedure a few minutes before the start of the match: “Onana is from pinkWe complicate life a little bit,” he said, adding that the Inter goalkeeper will be replaced by Davies Ibasi, who plays in Abha, Saudi Arabia. For the 26-year-old, Globalism It will already Been completed Looking at Coach Song, he explained: “He has us Departure request And we agreed.

The coach was to make the decision Rigobert Song For disciplinary reasons: According to cfootmag.com, a Cameroonian sports information portal, Onana disputed At a pre-match meeting Technical commissioner decisions. In particular – it was reported – former Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou’s confidence in defence. Other sources indicate that there were differences in the origin of the dispute over the style of play and the goalkeeper’s position on the field, as the coach considered him to be unscrupulous.

The situation was made better clear in the immediate post-match by the Cameroon coach who at first seemed to reveal that everything could be fixed. “I took the risk of not letting him play, I am the father of these children and I have to ensure discipline – he concluded, leaving a small window open -. But I asked him to wait and see if he was still acting by our rules. His continuation in this group also depends on him. Andre is one of the best goalkeepers to play in Europe, his qualities are indisputable.

And again: “There are 26 players in this team working together in this competition and we want to show discipline and respect – continued Cam, Aeron coach -. We are here to prove it. He’s a great goalkeeper, but let’s focus on the team. ” “You have to adapt to team discipline. If you can’t do that, if you can’t adapt to what we’re asking of this team, I think it’s necessary to step down and take on your responsibilities – added -rich. Onana is an important player, but the team is more important than the individuals.”

But then the coach put an end to the case. “I give more importance to the team than the player – explained Rigobert Song -. Onana asked to leave today, we agreed. We came to play in the World Cup and demand discipline and respect. We will defend our principle.”The position of the goalkeeper is very important – he added -. We’re in a tough tournament and I know what I have to do, which is to make sure the team is superior to the individuals.”

