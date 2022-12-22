December 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NBA, Banshero Magic: Houston’s Magic Buccaneer

Mirabelle Hunt December 22, 2022 2 min read

Houston (United States) – another performance being framed Paulo Bancaro: On the rich NBA night (11 games played) the 20-year-old’s extravagant performance Seattle Who signs a crucial double in Texas, in the field Houston Rocketswhich allows an extension Orlando To return to success with a result 116-110 (Seven wins in the last eight matches for Charm I started to find continuity). The young basketball player shinesToyota Centerl Houston With 23 points and 13 rebounds, he made a huge impact on the California team’s coup. Issue 5 of Charm He thus earned the 20th performance of the season with at least 20 points in the 26 NBA games played so far: he was the last of the ‘freshmen’ to travel at such rates Zion Williamson (middle of the New Orleans Pelicans) and especially, Michael Jordan.

Look at the gallery

William and Kate move to the NBA: in the stands of Boston-Miami

NBA, results of other races

In the other games of NBA Night, the successes of the Los Angeles clippers (126-105 against the Charlotte Hornets), Brooklyn Networks (143-113 against me Golden State Warriors in difficulty), Cleveland Cavaliers (114-106 against me Milwaukee Bucks For whom the double of 45 points and 14 rebounds is not enough Antitokonmo), Philadelphia Seventy Sixers (113-93 employment Detroit Pistons), Oklahoma City Thunder (Settlement 101-98 the Portland Blazers) And the Sacramento Kings (134-120 against me Lakers Inspired LeBron James: 31 points and assists in the scoring sheet). Far successes for i Chicago Bulls (110-108 in Atlanta), Indiana Pacers (Conquered “Td Garden” in Boston 117-112), Toronto Raptors (Prestigious Statement by Canadians at Madison Square Garden in New York v. I Nix for 113-106) and finally dei acute Dallas Mavericks that organize 104-99 Minnesota Timberwolves: Double-double for 25 points and 10 assists Doncic.

NBA, Kyrie Irving kicked his first career field goal at the buzzer

Watch the video

NBA, Kyrie Irving scores first career field goal at the buzzer

See also  Assunta Legnante is the silver medalist in the women's F12 throw! - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Reloaded: Farewell Serena Williams

December 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

AC Cobra GT Roadster, the return of the legend

December 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Mbappe spoke angrily in front of his colleagues in the first half of the final

December 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Christmas weekend and Boxing Day, something very strange will happen already on Christmas Eve… » ILMETEO.it

December 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Borsa Italiana, suspended session of December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Raoul Bova, caught with the mother of his children (who is not Rocio): family reunion

December 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Flexible space, at the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin

December 22, 2022 Karen Hines