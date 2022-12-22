NBA, Banshero Magic: Houston’s Magic Buccaneer

Houston (United States) – another performance being framed Paulo Bancaro: On the rich NBA night (11 games played) the 20-year-old’s extravagant performance Seattle Who signs a crucial double in Texas, in the field Houston Rocketswhich allows an extension Orlando To return to success with a result 116-110 (Seven wins in the last eight matches for Charm I started to find continuity). The young basketball player shinesToyota Centerl Houston With 23 points and 13 rebounds, he made a huge impact on the California team’s coup. Issue 5 of Charm He thus earned the 20th performance of the season with at least 20 points in the 26 NBA games played so far: he was the last of the ‘freshmen’ to travel at such rates Zion Williamson (middle of the New Orleans Pelicans) and especially, Michael Jordan.
NBA, results of other races
In the other games of NBA Night, the successes of the Los Angeles clippers (126-105 against the Charlotte Hornets), Brooklyn Networks (143-113 against me Golden State Warriors in difficulty), Cleveland Cavaliers (114-106 against me Milwaukee Bucks For whom the double of 45 points and 14 rebounds is not enough Antitokonmo), Philadelphia Seventy Sixers (113-93 employment Detroit Pistons), Oklahoma City Thunder (Settlement 101-98 the Portland Blazers) And the Sacramento Kings (134-120 against me Lakers Inspired LeBron James: 31 points and assists in the scoring sheet). Far successes for i Chicago Bulls (110-108 in Atlanta), Indiana Pacers (Conquered “Td Garden” in Boston 117-112), Toronto Raptors (Prestigious Statement by Canadians at Madison Square Garden in New York v. I Nix for 113-106) and finally dei acute Dallas Mavericks that organize 104-99 Minnesota Timberwolves: Double-double for 25 points and 10 assists Doncic.
