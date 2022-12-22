NBA, Banshero Magic: Houston’s Magic Buccaneer

Houston (United States) – another performance being framed Paulo Bancaro: On the rich NBA night (11 games played) the 20-year-old’s extravagant performance Seattle Who signs a crucial double in Texas, in the field Houston Rocketswhich allows an extension Orlando To return to success with a result 116-110 (Seven wins in the last eight matches for Charm I started to find continuity). The young basketball player shinesToyota Centerl Houston With 23 points and 13 rebounds, he made a huge impact on the California team’s coup. Issue 5 of Charm He thus earned the 20th performance of the season with at least 20 points in the 26 NBA games played so far: he was the last of the ‘freshmen’ to travel at such rates Zion Williamson (middle of the New Orleans Pelicans) and especially, Michael Jordan.