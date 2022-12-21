AC Cobra GT Roadster, the return of the legend

It heralds a comeback, with proportions that have gone down in history, albeit on a different, inescapable technical basis. AC Cobra GT Roadster It will be presented in London in the coming months. Production in the UK, in an almost faithful return to the origins of Auto Carriers and the Ace, from which what would later become the Cobra was born in 1961, thanks to Ford’s segmented multi and legendary 427 V8 engine.

the design is faithful to the original, A roadster with smooth, enveloping lines, leading to a modernity with large-diameter alloy wheels with predictable LED headlights and a passenger cabin rich in luxuries like air conditioning, power windows, and an infotainment system.

V8 engine for those nostalgic for Ford’s 7-litre

Upon request, AC Cars will provide customers with a challenging driving experience of the Cobra GT Roadster 365 days a year, which will be powered by V8 engine with 663 horsepower and 780 Nm. It has nothing to do with Ford’s naturally aspirated 7-literthe 427-cubic-inch “big block” introduced in 1965, the same unit as the Ford GT40.

It will be a modern multi, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic.

Aluminum and carbon, but modernity has its weight

It is definitely much heavier than the early 1960s design. Had the idea of ​​the first generation AC Cobra barely exceeded 900 kg, becoming marginally heavier with the second and third series – just over 1050kg – the modern reissue under construction in the last three years by AC Cars will be placed at just under 1500kg. An inevitable outcome given the availability of comfort-oriented solutions and modern levels of security.

Nevertheless, a project with a wheelbase of 2.57m – much longer than the 2.28m of the 1960s – remains an acceptable value for a compact super sports car.