Queen, announced live at US F1 Post • Front Page Online

February 6, 2024

February 6, 2024
The Queen lives on October 21, 2023 in Austin, USA. On stage with Adam Lambert, Saturday Music and Motors.

Queen comes back live and does it with Adam Lambert on the COTA stage. In fact, Circuit of America will host the band during the Formula 1 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Announcement from the band's official Facebook page. The chosen date was Saturday 21 October 2023 and tickets are on sale and already sold out. To secure a spot at this year's rock event, you need $190. The Queen concert will be followed by another unmissable live show on Friday by another band, The Killers. Floor tickets, premium grandstand and day tickets remain available to fans. COTA has already sold grandstand tickets and three-day parking passes. Daily parking passes are still available.

I Circuit of the Americas It is the premier destination for world-class motorsports and entertainment in the United States. Nestled in the hills just outside of downtown Austin, the track has hosted the biggest names in racing and music since 2012. It features a 3.41-mile track designed to provide a thrilling spectacle for fans.

It is distinguished by the fact that it is the only purpose-built facility in the United States designed to host the world's major motorsports championships. Not just Formula 1, but also MotoGP, Nascar and more. inside German Insurance List, winner of Pollstar's “Best New Major Concert Venue” award. It's Austin's top destination to see the brightest stars in a world-class outdoor amphitheater. The venue can accommodate up to 14 thousand people.

Circuit of the Americas photos

