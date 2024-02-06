Big Brother, Candidates. Beatrice Luzzi argues with Alfonso Signorini, and Fiordaliso leaves the house

the Big Brother episode on Monday, February 6 It was marked by a range of emotions and an almost heartbreaking goodbye. As well as nominations and two new entries.

An episode characterized by controversy and discussions that were above all at the center Beatrice Luzzi. Classic in the most classic week, the week in which the Sanremo Festival takes place. But this time, the actress took the initiative to come out. And he did this towards the authors and the presenter: “If you always want to put me at the center of criticism, I am no longer there, if you want to make me leave the program then you have succeeded” and pointed an accusing finger at him. Recognition. “You, too Self-centeredYou drive people to discontent. “We don't want you to abandon the program, we would be crazy,” answered host Alfonso Signorini. The actress confirmed: “More than selfish, I am self-absorbed.” She added: “It's part of life, you will have moments in your life when someone cannot tolerate – Signorini added – you too have often done that.” “You used harsh terms towards your loved ones' companions.”

When will it air? Next episode of Big Brother: The second evening appointment this week will be missed due to the Rayono Day coinciding with the Sanremo Festival and therefore the next episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will be broadcast on Monday, February 13th.

The most dramatic moment, on television of course, was without a doubtto leave of From the reality show Cornflower. “I can't even physically take it anymore,” the singer declared. She left the house crying, accompanied by the chorus of “I Don’t Want the Moon,” sung by her roommates. Sadly, she was undoubtedly a contender for the final victory of this version of Big Brother.

Giving up, but not only that. Two new competitors They entered the house: Simona Tagli and Alessio Falcone. Simona Tagli in particular was a 90s TV icon.

After the entry of volcanic Simona Tagli, the episode continued with nomination. This week there are also no takers or favorites. Candidates for this evening They join Stefano MeliIt has already been nominated for television broadcast: the lowest voted will be eliminated in the next episode. The candidates for this episode are: Beatrice Luzzi, Federico Massaro and Vittorio Minuzzi.