PVH in the top five of the 100 most stable companies in the United States

Pvh More and more green. US team controlling such brands Calvin Klein And Tommy Hilfiger It was able to enter the top five of the 100 most stable companies in the United States, ranking fifth in the rankings. Baron’s 100 Most Stable American Companies 2022Drawing by the consulting firm Calvert Research and Management.

It is up 14 places from 19th last year. Contributing to the virtuous flow of PVH in the use of 100% stable cotton was primarily targeted for 2015: currently stands at 50%. The group’s roadmap predicts 100% renewable energy use in all offices, stores and warehouses by 2030.

Look at the competitors in the top 100 companies in the rankings Interval It moved up 17 places to 44th VF CorporationOwner North And Vans, The company that lost the most seats instead, was ranked 40th, down 40 places. Even the king of denim Levi Strauss It is one of the 100 most stable companies in the states (ranked 74th), but it is 34 steps behind compared to 2021.

Nike Retained 18th place a year ago NordstromIt was ranked 80th for the second year in a row in 2022.

In all fashion companies, Ralph Lauren It was very advanced, winning 30 places and finishing 59th.

Remember that fashion and sports equipment company Columbia Sportswear Was able to enter the rankings for the first time, placing itself 97th.

The study surveyed the largest listed companies to award the companies with the best scores on the 230 Environmental, Community and Governance (ESG) Performance Indicators. The first edition of the ranking took place in 2018.

At