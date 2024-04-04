NATO, US ambassador on social media: “Italy is a fundamental ally”

Rome, April 4. (askanews) – “Italy has been a fundamental ally since its foundation, leading important operations and hosting many NATO structures”. And so US Ambassador to Rome Jack Markle wrote in a message on social media: “Happy 75th anniversary, born!” “75 years ago today, in Washington, DC, 12 countries – including the United States and Italy – formed the most successful and long-lasting alliance in history,” he says. “We are grateful for Italy's continued commitment to the security of the 32 members of the Alliance. “Over the decades, NATO has adapted to face ever-growing challenges, demonstrating its strength, unity, innovation and resilience,” recalled the ambassador. Ours is one of the 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty 75 years ago. The country also includes the United States.” Italy has been an essential ally since its foundation, leading key operations such as the NATO mission in Iraq and the Kosovo Force. Italy is home to the Joint Force Command in Naples, the NATO Center for the South and the NATO Defense College in Rome.” “We are grateful for Italy's continued commitment to the security of the Alliance's 32 members”, he continued. With the membership of Finland and Sweden, NATO is bigger, stronger and more powerful than ever in its 75-year history. united.
