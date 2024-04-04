April 5, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NATO, US ambassador on social media: “Italy is a fundamental ally”

NATO, US ambassador on social media: “Italy is a fundamental ally”

Noah French April 5, 2024 1 min read

Rome, April 4. (askanews) – “Italy has been a fundamental ally since its foundation, leading important operations and hosting many NATO structures”. And so US Ambassador to Rome Jack Markle wrote in a message on social media: “Happy 75th anniversary, born!” “75 years ago today, in Washington, DC, 12 countries – including the United States and Italy – formed the most successful and long-lasting alliance in history,” he says. “We are grateful for Italy's continued commitment to the security of the 32 members of the Alliance. “Over the decades, NATO has adapted to face ever-growing challenges, demonstrating its strength, unity, innovation and resilience,” recalled the ambassador. Ours is one of the 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty 75 years ago. The country also includes the United States.” Italy has been an essential ally since its foundation, leading key operations such as the NATO mission in Iraq and the Kosovo Force. Italy is home to the Joint Force Command in Naples, the NATO Center for the South and the NATO Defense College in Rome.” “We are grateful for Italy's continued commitment to the security of the Alliance's 32 members”, he continued. With the membership of Finland and Sweden, NATO is bigger, stronger and more powerful than ever in its 75-year history. united.

© All rights reserved

See also  The end of the heat of Apocalypse4800, now it may be true; There is a date, »ILMETEO.it we tell you when

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ilaria Challis Here are two possible sources that corroborate the allegation

April 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Verdini's daughter, Florence, agrees to a one-year prison sentence for fraud against the caretaker

April 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

A Kennedy could decide an American election

April 4, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

NATO, US ambassador on social media: “Italy is a fundamental ally”

April 5, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Export, Cremona 34th at the national level: exports amount to more than 6 billion

April 5, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

New daytime entertainment programs were introduced on Rai 2. “Does this seem normal to you?” With Pierluigi Pardo and “In Your Shoes” with Mia Ceran

April 5, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Asi | Italian Space Agency

April 5, 2024 Karen Hines