Severe weather and snow warning issued by National Civil Defense »ILMETEO.it

Weather Warning: Severe weather and snow warning issued by the National Civil Defense

Bad weather: even rain, thundershowers and snow in the plains.

The next few hours will be charged under the mark Bad weather In many parts of the country.

Based on the available predictions, the Department of Civil Defense In agreement with the regions concerned – those responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the regions concerned – it issued a warning about adverse weather conditions. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews reported in the National Review and Warning Bulletin.www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

It was assessed tomorrow based on the expected events, Tuesday, February 15 Yellow alert for Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicotta and parts of Calabria and Sicily.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, 15 February 2022: East Lombardy, Trentino, central-northern Venito, and Friuli Venice The pre-alpine areas of Giulia are scattered, with a reversal or transient character, with moderate to moderate overalls in Friuli Venice Giulia being moderate to weak. Areas; Scattered, inverted or temperate Baghdian and Paganian in southern and central Tuscany, southern Umbria, inland and southern parts of Lazio, western parts of Abruzzo and Molise, Tyrrhenian slopes and northern parts of Campania, southern and basilicas; Areas, with moderate overall sizes over time; The rest of the central-southern peninsula and the western parts of Lombardy and Venito and Aldo Adiz, eastern Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Sardinia, with low overall scales, scattered from isolation, with a posterior or temporal character. Snowfall: Southeast Piedmont, west Lombardy, Ligurian inland Lavande and west of Emilia, with weak contribution to soil over 200-400 m in first hours; Above 500-800 m in northern Piedmont, the rest of Lombardy and Trivandrum, Friuli Venicea Giulia and other areas with moderate contributions to soil in northern Venito; Above 1000-1200 m in the northern Apennines and 1200-1400 m and in the central region, with soils with weak and moderate contribution, especially at high altitudes.

Based on the evolution of new forecasts and events, weather forecasts and important forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available to the public on the Department of Civil Defense’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to follow during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, in connection with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.

