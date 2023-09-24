Prime Minister, De Zerbe is in third place! A goalless draw between Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle with a crushing result

London – Show and goal in the London derby between Tottenham and ArsenalWhich ends with a score of 2-2. Keep winning LiverpoolWho remained behind Manchester City with a 3-1 victory West Ham. However, the dark period continues Chelseaknockout vsZaniolo in Aston Villa. Finally comes the third victory in a row Brighton by De ZerbeWho beat Bournemouth 3-1 and ranks third in the standings.

Arsenal and Tottenham, equal showing in the derby

An amazing match that ends in a draw London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. A very high pace from the first minutes, as the first goal came in the 26th minute as a result of an unsuccessful own goal. Romero On a snapshot Saka. Tottenham pressed, and before the end of the first half, they managed to return the score to a draw, with… son Help him Madison. Recovery begins amid protests Romero Who awards a penalty kick to hand touch, with VAR confirming the decision. It goes on the floppy disk Saka Which brings Arsenal back forward. The Gunners’ lead does not last even a minute son Who regains parity again with the help of Madison. The pace decreases as the minutes pass, but the ending is fiery. Both teams move forward and Tottenham will be saved deputydecisive on several occasions. The challenge ends in 2-2Arsenal and Tottenham remained on 14 points.

Brighton wins again and De Zerbe is third!

Keep winning Brighton by De ZerbeWho beat Bournemouth 3-1. Guests open the game using Solanki In the 25th minute, but the home team was able to come back at the end of the first half thanks to an own goal. Karkiz. The second half goes wild MitomiThe Japanese enters the field instead of Bonannotti, and after a few seconds he gives Brighton the lead, then in the 77th minute he concludes the match with a goal Double personality. Third win in a row for De Zerbewhich remains Third in ranking 15 points behind Liverpool.

Chelsea wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool wins

It doesn’t stop Chelsea Pochettin’s dark periodOr who pays Another knockout blow against Aston Villa led by Zaniolo. A nightmare game for the Blues, who failed to get dangerous and are down to 10 men due to a red card Malo Gusto. Thinking about solving the challenge WatkinsWho scored the final 1-0. Third defeat In six days for Chelsea, who remains on the rise Five points. However, he keeps winning Liverpool Club Who continues to chase Manchester City remains in second place at -2: Salah, Nunez and Jota They beat West Ham, for whom Bowen’s goal was not enough (3-1).

Newcastle overrated: 8-0 in Sheffield!

After the draw at San Siro against Milan in the group stage of the Champions League Newcastle’s Rossoneri Tonali (in the 70th minute) spreads out at Sheffield Stadium In the last match of the sixth day of the Premier League: 8-0 final Goals were scored by Longstaff (21), Byrne (31), Botman (35), Wilson (56), Gordon (61), Almiron (68), Guimaraes (73) and Isaac (87). . And the Second successive win for Newcastle Who had previously lost three matches in a row.

