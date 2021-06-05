“I have matured at Juventus.” Then he throws the challenge to Ronaldo

Adrien Rabiot is looking forward to his first European Championship with the French national team, which will face Portugal on June 23. Cristiano Ronaldo His colleague in Juve:We didn’t talk to Ronaldo after the Spain-Portugal match yesterday مباراة – The words of the Alpine midfielder – But we set a date after the last match in Juventus. We talked about it before. tell me that We have a very strong team Because there is a lot of talk about France inside Juventus. But he also told me, Pay attention to us anyway “”.

Rabiot: “A season at Juventus is three times more”

Speaking of France’s ambitions, in first place for Euro 2020, Rabiot is flying in full swing: “You must have a sense of proportion. We are the world champions and the final of Euro 2016It seems natural for people to categorize us as favorites. For our part, we have a vision. We don’t want to go out in public, but it’s good to be sure of your strengthsRabiot then evaluated his two years at Juventus:Leaving the house, where I grew up, has a positive effect. We meet other people, and also learn another language and Italian rigor: ZThe exercises are tough and there is a lot of tactical work. All this gave me so much. You have grown and matured. appears in my game. Football is a side note because we learn a lot. I spoke about it with Buffon at PSG. A season at Juventus is worth two or three elsewhere“.