June 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"I have matured at Juventus." Then he throws the challenge to Ronaldo

“I have matured at Juventus.” Then he throws the challenge to Ronaldo

Mirabelle Hunt June 5, 2021 2 min read

Adrien Rabiot is looking forward to his first European Championship with the French national team, which will face Portugal on June 23. Cristiano RonaldoHis colleague in Juve:We didn’t talk to Ronaldo after the Spain-Portugal match yesterday مباراة – The words of the Alpine midfielder – But we set a date after the last match in Juventus. We talked about it before. tell me that We have a very strong team Because there is a lot of talk about France inside Juventus. But he also told me,Pay attention to us anyway“”.

Rabiot: “A season at Juventus is three times more”

Speaking of France’s ambitions, in first place for Euro 2020, Rabiot is flying in full swing: “You must have a sense of proportion. We are the world champions and the final of Euro 2016It seems natural for people to categorize us as favorites. For our part, we have a vision. We don’t want to go out in public, but it’s good to be sure of your strengthsRabiot then evaluated his two years at Juventus:Leaving the house, where I grew up, has a positive effect. We meet other people, and also learn another language and Italian rigor: ZThe exercises are tough and there is a lot of tactical work. All this gave me so much. You have grown and matured. appears in my game. Football is a side note because we learn a lot. I spoke about it with Buffon at PSG. A season at Juventus is worth two or three elsewhere.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

League Two, chances at no cost

June 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

$210M Esports Deal for FTX and NFT Olympics + More News

June 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics – OA Sport

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Sostegni Bis decree, the arrival of a new bonus of 700 euros for spending and bills

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, June 5. directly

June 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The NASA-funded CIBER-2 sounding rocket determines the full number of stars expected to grow

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I have matured at Juventus.” Then he throws the challenge to Ronaldo

June 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt