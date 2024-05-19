M-Sport will participate in the BRC with Max McRae and Gary Pearson

After success in BRC with Adrian Formo, in 2023Who achieved a series of victories in the event to claim the championship title, M-Sport is excited to return in 2024 With this new collection. M-Sport is known for developing young rally talent through its World Rally Championship programmes, and is now looking to continue that path in its home country with Pearson and McRae.

Pearson It will compete with M-Sport in the BRC after an excellent year 2021in which it happened Four championship victoriesAs well as in the Scottish and Welsh series. Pearson continued his first season in the British Championship at 2022partly in Fiesta Rally2, achieved He ranked fifth in the tournament. Then the Scottish driver improved 2023He achieved several podium finishes during the season and completed the championship Second overall, behind official M-Sport racer Fourmaux by only 7 points.

Now 31-year-old Pearson He will be experiencing his third full season in the BRC with M-Sport He will continue his cooperation with the highly experienced co-pilot, Daniel Barrett. To prepare for next season, Pearson will attend Malcolm Wilson Rally to begin familiarizing himself with the latest Fiesta Rally2 specification.

With his career based in his native Australia, until his British debut in 2022, he has moved on Max McRae On the European stages, it was devoted to him One of the rising stars in rallying. talking European Junior Rally Championship 2023 McRae has expanded his experience to six mixed surface events, collecting four top-10 finishes in the junior category on Rally4. McRae finished the year with an excellent third place in the closely contested Cambrian Rally, setting himself in good stead for a year, 2024, which will see him compete in British competition.

McRae will initially compete across four rounds of the BRC with the aim of developing and honing his Fiesta Rally2 driving skills. McRae will be joined by the British navigator Cameron justice The duo will try to find their place among the more experienced drivers, increasing experience and speed over the course of the season.

Son of Alastair H Grandson of the late Colin McRaenineteen years old The third generation McRae will compete with Ford cars in the British championship. M-Sport is delighted to welcome another McRae to its ranks and the team looks forward to working with both Pearson and McRae as they take on the next challenge in their careers.

Richard Milner, Dell’M-Sport Ford World Rally Team DirectorHe declared:

“The BRC is a championship close to the hearts of Malcolm, myself and everyone at M-Sport, so being represented in the UK’s top flight is extremely important to us. I think the Garry and Max duo are really strong and I can’t wait to see how they do with their latest Fiesta Rally2 specifications This will not be an easy task as membership in the championship is the strongest in recent years, partly due to the new event calendar, but also to the recently announced TV coverage after each event “I can’t wait for the season to start “in a few weeks”

Gary Pearson He said:

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s British Rally Championship, I think the calendar has some great events and the competition will be fierce. With the addition of the TV coverage, it’s a great opportunity for me to be able to promote my existing and new sponsors who I can’t thank enough for helping me with Getting to where we are today. I am also grateful to M-Sport for giving me the opportunity to take the lead with a great car with proven capabilities and continuous development. The connection with the factory team will definitely benefit me and I look forward to meeting the team and also working with Max as a teammate.

Max McRae He announced: “I’m really excited to announce that I will be participating in a program at BRC with M-Sport in the Fiesta Rally2! I can’t wait to gain amazing experience in a Rally2 car and learn a lot from working with this amazing team! Our season will start in March on the special North West stages, where I will be participating in my first asphalt rally with Rally2.