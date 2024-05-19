May 19, 2024

Cannes Film Festival 2024, all the looks (and our sounds) from day five

May 19, 2024

festival It was 2024 He enters the heart more and more, and evening after evening, on red carpet after red carpet, he rocks all the international stars that we have been waiting for. So, on the fifth evening of the event, the entire film crew was on display Emilia PerezLed by the smiley Selena Gomezin a black and white dress, very elegant but also very serious.

Exactly the same cannot be said about him Zoe Saldanawhich is also very elegant, but allows for the fun of some surprise bows placed here and there.

Fortunately, to give us the pleasure of some great outfits, here comes Lunar Clothes Ronnie Marabetween the sculptural and the sad Piero and the magnificent Renate Rinciwi: Not an easy costume, you have to like it (and we did).

It is also worth noting the compact front of the top model, which brings beauty and elegance to the red carpet: starting from the class Carla Bruni For tempting provocation Natasha Polly.

But the real twist came on the other red carpets, which continued late into the evening. And let’s talk specifically about the film out of competition Rumors, written by Guy Madden. Because when you appear on the red carpet, time stops and magic is guaranteed: Cate Blanchett It really never disappoints.

All the looks and our votes (and the chance to have your say) from Day 5 of Cannes 2024 below.

