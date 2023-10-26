New predictions from Paulo Fox and Branco, united together in very similar concepts, are horoscope “previews”. What will happen in the next few hours?

Your horoscope today, October 26, Branko: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries – Meticulous but meticulous, Aries will be extremely selfish. It’s okay to take care of her, but focusing on oneself wouldn’t be a good idea

Taurus – Taurus should not have any preferences, especially given the role of certain responsibilities.

Gemini – It is a good idea to carefully evaluate the decisions that Gemini will be willing to make and will also have power in the lives of others.

Cancer – It is necessary to “pause” in the workplace, a process that will continue in other sectors as well. Watch out for stress.

Leo – He will be assigned a responsible role that can encourage him but also make him suffer a little. Mars does not forgive.

Virgo – The Virgo sign is definitely emotional and caring and will be very focused on the details of their life. However, one must not forget “all”.

Libra – Ability to understand heightened situations but more coldness towards others: Branko recommends resting for a long time, when possible.

Scorpio – Better communication skills but not yet at the top: Scorpio may need more time than usual in love, but not only.

Sagittarius – He will not be as receptive as he has been recently, but Sagittarius will gain more sympathy. It is better to listen than to “accuse” others of not being clear.

Capricorn – Being sure of the concept smacks of charisma, but being certain of it doesn’t seem like a positive thing. It’s best to “refresh” yourself in the workplace before overdoing it.

Aquarius – A lot of unnecessary worry, even if Aquarius is relatively good at dealing with it. The sign will experience some conflicting emotions, so it’s best to stay calm.

Pisces – Low productivity, but greater desire to care for others. It is better to devote work to the morning.

Your horoscope today, October 26, Paulo Fox: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries – A positive day if he can start it with the right behavior. Fox recommends separating your personal life from your work life more often.

Taurus – The economic situation of Taurus is less good, it will seem confusing and the sign will have to struggle a little to find balance.

Gemini – The mental state that will affect Gemini is definitely predictable. Nothing serious, but there could be sadness in the future.

Cancer – Cancer needs a great deal of energy to come out during the next few hours, which can be obtained from various social circumstances. Closing yourself off will be harmful and that’s all.

Leo – The concept of stress is certainly avoidable in these hours, and Leo will simply have to isolate himself in order to “survive” in the right way.

Virgo – Seemingly flat emotional state but once “stimulated” will guarantee the sign excellent moments of passion.

Libra – Healthy competition is positive, but Libra will be able to transcend and go further. It’s best to listen to your instincts.

Scorpio – Scorpio is somewhat prone to melodrama, and generally needs to make a scene. Just avoid overdoing it.

Sagittarius – Good job opportunities Even if there is little news and innovation, this will be the ideal time to establish yourself in new contexts.

Capricorn – From a certain point of view, Capricorn week could begin at these hours: it is better to “cancel” almost everything regarding what has happened so far.

Aquarius – Proving your standing among friends will be important, and this will become clear as the days pass. It is best to allocate the right amount of time for this.

Pisces – You have a lot of stress ahead of you, and it can be partly avoided by directing your commitments correctly. Good status in love.