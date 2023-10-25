What do Charles Leclerc and Meghan Markle have in common? “Etiquette” question

Charles Leclerc and Meghan Markle now share the ‘name’.

Charles Leclerc and Meghan Markle now have something in common. What connects the ‘odd couple’ and why is the Ferrari driver linked to the Duchess of Sussex?

There’s one in the middle “Etiquette” question.

Variety reported that Monaco had signed WME, an American agency She is active in the fields of film, television, music and sports as well.

Holding Company The 26-year-old driver will be represented in Business initiatives And tied For entertainment. So what role will Leclerc play in all of this? Be careful becauseThe label represents WME Already high-ranking international figures such as, in fact, Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Matt Damon.

The No. 16 Ferrari will and can set out to conquer the United States Appear in commercials or events About that Hollywood show business.

Milestone photo of Charles Leclerc, after an unlucky weekend abroad. In Austin, after taking pole on Friday, the Monaco driver finished the race in sixth place, before he was later disqualified (along with Lewis Hamilton) for a technical violation.

Abroad, Charles Leclerc is presented as a talentBeside “Youngest driver to sign a five-year contract with Scuderia Ferrari.” In America, most of the public who approached Formula 1 did so thanks to it Driving to survivea Netflix docuseries that tells the behind-the-scenes story of the Formula 1 World Championship.

It’s on Monaco’s CV Passion for musicAnd not only. Last year, he lent his voice (along with colleague Carlos Sainz) to the Italian version of “Light year” From Pixar. He also appeared in director Claude Lellouche’s 2020 short film “The big date”a new edition of its 1976 original “C’était un Rendez-vous.”

