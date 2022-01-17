January 17, 2022

Petrucci in Portimao, testing with the Panigale V4 in light of MotoAmerica

Rome – From the sands of Dakar to the United States via Portimão. The beginning of 2022 will end for Danilo petrucci A period of new catalysts and experiences on the track, which will culminate in the MotoAmerica Championship, Stars and Stripes for Derivatives Productions, starting March 10th. In the meantime, the rider will travel from Terni to Portugal to participate in the Tests Superbike On February 8 and 9 aboard the Ducati Panigale V4.

Role in Ducati

Victory in the fifth stage of Dakar 2022 He filled Danilo Petrucci with pride, encouraged and celebrated by his former MotoGP teammates, but not only. The class of 1990, after the break in Portimao, is ready to pack his bags and move to the States. MotoAmerica that Italians will face with the support of ducati, organized since 2014 by three-time world champion Wayne Rainey of the 500 class, will start with the Daytona 200, then continue across the country. However, Danilo petrucci It may be useful for Ducati, especially if its riders are in MotoGPIn all eight, they’ve had some problems during the season. The official reserve is Michel Perot, but having an experienced driver like Petrox at his disposal could be easier to play in times of trouble.

