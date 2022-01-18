January 18, 2022

The upcoming Sky Cinema 4K channel...in Italy

The upcoming Sky Cinema 4K channel…in Italy

January 18, 2022

Sky Italia launched Sky Cinema 4K on January 28, with the new channel serving as the TV guide’s home for 4K cinema content for the service. It will be exclusive to the 4K-equipped Sky Q set-top box and for customers who pay a premium to access Ultra HD movies.

120 movies, including Ghostbusters, The Amazing Spider-Man, and F9 (Fast and Furious 9), will be available to watch on the new channel slated for today.

