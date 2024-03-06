Persona 3 Game Update: Expansion Pass Announced, including Episode Aigis: The Answer

During the Xbox Partner Preview, that was the case Advertise with trailer also Persona 3 Update: Expansion Passor a DLC pack to remake the third chapter of the Atlus series which also includes the bulk Episode Aegis: The Answerwhich is a notable addition to the main story.

Please note that all content within the bundle will be available at launch within the catalog Xbox Game PassSubscribers will therefore be able to access it essentially for free, as part of their subscription to the Microsoft service.

As shown in the trailer, these are important additions, with elements that are more or less important in terms of actual game content.

However, it is a series of extras, with the first “waves” representing less significant but still interesting content for great fans of the series.