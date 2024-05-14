Ferrara, May 14, 2024 – United Nations The asteroid named after Professor Filippo Frontera, worldUniversity of Ferrara With his studies in the field of space astronomy at Enrico Fermi and Marcel Grossmann, he finally received the International Cooperation Award from the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the contribution made to the Chinese Insight-HXMT satellite, which is now in orbit.

His response was immediate. “It is a great honor to receive this honor. The sign of immortality is not only based on paper, through publications, but is also tangible, represented by a large cosmic rock composed of silicates and other materials that has survived for billions of years. While I hope that the orbit of 126177 Filippo Frontera will not exceed that of Earth, which is currently excluded from orbit, this dedication fills me with great satisfaction.”

New asteroid 126177 Filippo Frontera From the main belt of the solar system, 2002 AP12: This designation was made official by the latest issue of Wgsbn, a journal of the Small Object Nomenclature Working Group of the International Astronomical Union (IAU).