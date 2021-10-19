The best pixels ever will arrive in Italy at great prices

The moment Google fans have been waiting for has come: during the event made by google California giant officially introduced Google Pixel 6 NS Google Pixel 6 Pro. There were no surprises, thanks to the many previews provided by Google itself over 2 months ago. Since then, there has been a long series of official and unofficial news, rumors and speculations, which allowed us to find out almost all the details of the two smartphones.

So let’s summarize the technical data sheet of the two smartphones, before delving into the details of the new software and exclusive functions that come with the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Technical Features

Compact device enthusiasts, who appreciated the small size Google Pixel 5You’ll definitely be disappointed, given that. Google Pixel 6 is bigger than its predecessor. Although the optimization work, the 6.4-inch screen takes up more space than the Pixel 5’s 6-inch panel. The 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10 remains unchanged, a questionable decision that will push more than one user towards the Pro model.

Under the body, which we will talk about shortly, we find the first big news, represented by strung slices It has been developed in the past four years and is heavily dedicated to artificial intelligence, which has always been a strong point of Google. Thanks to the new technology platform developed by Mountain View, the Pixel 6 can enjoy the most innovative kind of artificial intelligence, combined with a high-level machine learning system.

The RAM is 8 GB while in terms of the internal memory, the smartphone is available with a capacity of 128/256 GB, which is obviously not expandable. Flawless connectivity, which in addition to providing support for 5G networks (SA / NSA) allows you to use your smartphone even with 4G / LTE networks and previous technologies.

There is also WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC support for mobile payments, and a USB connector for charging. In this regard, the battery is a good improvement over the previous model and reaches 4600 mAh, with 30W fast wired charging and 21W wireless charging, using the new Pixel Stand 2 charger.

Big news also in the photographic sector, which has a decidedly special design. In fact, the main 12-megapixel sensor, used since the first generation with various developments, has been abandoned, and in its place Google has chosen 50MP sensor (f/1.85), capable of capturing 150% more light than the sensor used on the Pixel 5. The sensor provides 1.12 micron pixel, optical and electronic stability. Besides the main sensor, we find a 12 MP (f / 2.2) wide-angle sensor (FoV 114 °), with LED flash to complete the configuration of the cabin and a laser focus system.

In the foreground, Google entered using the solution punch hole With a hole in the middle of the top of the screen, an 8-megapixel sensor.

Technical Features of Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro shares a good bit of technical data sheet with its younger brother, but it will offer small but significant improvements in many areas. starts with one 6.71 inch AMOLED display with QHD + resolution (1440 x 3120 pixels) with an extension 120Hz refresh rate And support for the HDR10 + standard, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, is the top of the line production of Corning.

Along with the Google-developed Tensor chipset, we find 12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable internal UFS 3.1 memory. Connectivity includes support for 5G (SA/NSA) and 4G/VoLTE networks through nanoSIM and eSIM. There is also support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. QZSS and USB Type-C connector. The battery, which supports 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging, using the new Pixel Stand 2, has a capacity of 5.00 mAh.

The photographic sector follows the renewal brought by the Pixel 6, with 50MP main sensor, surrounded by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a third sensor. Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a file 48MP periscope sensor (f/3.5) capable of ensuring 4x optical zoom, which can achieve a common factor of 20x, with laser focusing. On the front, on the other hand, it finds its place with the installed solution punch hole, a 11.1MP wide-angle sensor with 94° FoV.

No battery charger included in the sales package as expected. It will be possible to purchase a 30W model for $25 (in the US). Alternatively, you can buy the new Pixel Stand that charges up to 23 watts and costs 79 euros.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro design

If Google does not dare with the Pixel 5 in a certain way, focusing on a conservative design without certain solutions, then it cannot be said that with the new generation, the American giant did not cause a stir, especially on the back of the device. In fact, on top, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro do not have any peculiarities that make it easy to immediately recognize them, with a large screen, well-optimized frames, and, finally, A fingerprint reader built into the bottom of the screen, which is a solution worthy of a device of this caliber.

If the interface is entirely anonymous, the backend is certainly unique, with a solution that has caused a lot of discussion, which will likely continue to do so for a long time, but could pay off in the long run. Google has in fact decided to bring the rear camera sensors, two on the Pixel 6 and three on the Pixel 6 Pro, within a range that goes from one side of the smartphone to the other in a tangential sense.

To make it more clear, Google used three different colors: the imaging unit is black on all models while the top and bottom of the lid are made in different colors. Attention was also paid to the audio sector, as both models were equipped with stereo speakers and three microphones.

If the two devices on the front are virtually indistinguishable, it’s easy to recognize them on the back: the Google Pixel 6 actually has the section above the photographic unit that’s slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. If all this was not enough, Google worked for several colors, although there is a version for both models stormy black (With the cover in two different shades of gray).

Google Pixel 6 also available in different colors Kinda Coral (red/pink-orange) e Seafom type (Green/Aquamarine) While the additional colors for Google Pixel 6 Pro are Sorta Sunny (golden/yellow) E cloudy white (white grey).

Dimensions are 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm for the Pixel 6, which weighs 207 grams, and 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm for the Pixel 6 Pro and weighs 210 grams.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro software news

If from the point of view of design and technical data sheet, innovations are certainly not missing, and in the program Google has always found its strength and again the American company did not disappoint, releasing a huge amount of news.

Google confirms that the Pixel 6 will receive five years of security updates, until October 2026, but as far as Android is concerned, updates are “only” guaranteed until 2024. Then three releases, even if not completely ruled out, we can get to the fourth later.

Needless to say, the operating system is Android 12, which officially came out with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, after uploading the source code to AOSP In the past few weeks. In addition to the innovations that we have brought to you in recent months, primarily characterized by Material You, a new design language that represents a great evolution of the Material theme used to date, but also through several innovations, some of which are exclusive to the Pixel 6 series.

As always, Google has paid special attention to the photographic sector, which, thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning, has reached the ninth grade with its own Tensor chipset. In this way, many operations can be performed directly on the smartphone that require the intervention of artificial intelligence, without the need to upload anything to the cloud.

With magic eraser You can remove unwanted subjects from photos, although the feature may not apply to all items. From the examples shown by Google, we understand that it is possible to remove small objects that have entered the frame by mistake, or people that appear in the distance.

face diplor It is the new name for the portrait mode, which allows to obtain a larger facial cleansing, without distortion and with the correct reproduction of skin tone. motion mode Instead, it gives more depth to moving targets, making the part of the shot where there are still elements more visible. Being able to use a Bluetooth microphone to capture audio while recording videos is very convenient, thus improving the quality of recordings.

One of the major innovations introduced by the gGoogle Pixel 6 is undoubtedly greater support from Google: four years of operating system updates (which means Android 16 will also arrive on the Pixel 6) while security patches will be guaranteed for 5 years. Therefore, there is an excellent news, which will make potential buyers sleep peacefully, and they will surely get updates for a long time.

However, the possibility remains that not all new functions will be available, but this is mainly dictated by hardware innovations introduced with each generation that cannot necessarily be applied to models that were sold earlier.

Thanks to the new Pixel Stand, the user also has the ability to adjust the charging speed, choosing between maximum speed, ideal for emergency recharging, optimal charging for normal situations, and silent recharging for those who keep the battery charger near the bed. You don’t want to be bothered at night, letting recharging take several hours. In fact, the “Max” mode pushes the fans to the limit, to contain the temperature rise due to fast charging.

new colorful houses

The last few hours’ previews of the covers also proved correct. Google has decided to abandon fabric covers to opt for models from recycled plastic, in colors that mirror those of smartphones.

Three colors for the Pixel 6 covers, Stormy Sky, Light Rain and Cotton Candy, and for the Pixel 6 Pro there are four colors: Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Soft Sage and Golden Glow. Obviously, all cases are water-resistant and offer screen protection thanks to a slim notch, which is great for drops. In Europe it is sold from 29 euros. It should be noted that the covers will increase the weight of the smartphone by 35 grams.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pricing and availability

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are already in pre-order today and shipments will start from October 26 in the countries affected by distribution. European prices start from €649 per Google Pixel 6 and yes €899 per Google Pixel 6 Pro. Both models will be marketed in Italy in the early part of 2022, but there are no details yet on dates and pricing.