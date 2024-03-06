Dodge Charger: The combustion engine is not dead

There are also 6 – The new life of Dodge Chargerthe era that speaks the language of electricity, but will also include Two different types With combustion engine. The new generation of the American muscle car debuts in a zero-emission domestic version, featuring a pair of engines – one for each axle – that generate a total vacuum 670 CV In the alternative scat pack s 496 CV On the copy R/T. In its most powerful version, the world's first electric muscle car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.3 seconds.

the STLA is a great platform (Image below), which debuted in the new Charger, will also be allowed to accommodate combustion engines: not old-school Hellcat V8s, but newer 6 cylinder Twin turbo inline by 3 liter named Hurricane, with two levels of strength, 420 or 550 hpalong with four-wheel drive and Automatic gearbox 8 speed ZF. Production of the first models will begin at the Windsor factory in Canada in mid 2024: Thermal versions will arrive 2025 With a five-door body (See picture below).

Modern references to the past – the evade Promises that entrance freighter In the world of electro, it has not changed its DNA and wants to highlight it starting with a style that avoids excesses and is inspired by Clean lines From the 1968 Charger. Common to all Charger models is the white LED strip that runs across the entire width of the car. In parallel, the “ring of fire” is found at the back, where the red LEDs form a kind of ring. insidePassenger compartmentThe console has a 12.3-inch central display integrated with a 10.25- or 16-inch instrument panel.

> In 2025, the Charger will also be available in a five-door body (pictured above).

In its modernity, the instrument panel, in its lines and texture, once again recalls the famous car dashboard Dodge Charger From 1968. The steering wheel, with a flat design, is performance-oriented and equipped with levers to manage regenerative braking. The seats are made of cloth and imitation leather as standard, but the black or red Nappa leather can't be missed. The payload capacity that is preferred is very interesting the back door Rear: Of the more than 1,000 liters available by folding the rear seats, there is an additional 42 liters thanks to the front compartment (only for electric versions).

Also fast shipping – In the R/T version, Dodge Charger Electricity must be guaranteed up to 510 km of autonomywhich comes down to 418 km In the high-performance Scat Pack version. Both can be recharged from 20 to 80% in just over 27 minutes: with a 350 kW fast charger, the R/T charges around 27 km per minute while the Scat Pack tops out at 13 km per minute. Safety equipment is complete, with standard equipment such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop and go. Because of the batteries Weight Of the Dodge Charger is one of the most important: 2.650 kg.