WhatsApp, the anticipated functionality is available but only for these smartphones

Interesting news arrives in WhatsApp that concerns – specifically – iOS users: a function that has been awaited for some time.

WhatsApp It has introduced something that users of iOS devices have been waiting for a lot: a new security function whose main goal is to improve – in a definitive way – Privacy And the User data protection. Therefore, this update is very important, as it makes Meta's instant messaging app more secure. Let's find out together what it is.

WhatsApp, the long-awaited feature is arriving on iOS

they WhatsApp Users job comes internal control DepartmentIn particular, they had been waiting for a long time. We point to “Passkey“, a function that was initially provided to users Androidfrom which he received a lot of positive feedback, as he is able to increase Security related to the use of the application.

The main feature of PassKey is the ability for users to set up a Custom password to access the WhatsApp application On your devices.

In this way, through this additional step, the application can provide an additional protection shield to prevent unauthorized access to the application by third parties, thus protecting both messages and personal information.

An optional option that is not set by default

iOS users, who have been eagerly waiting for this feature until now, can now take advantage of it. As reported WABetaInfoa site that usually offers interesting and generally reliable previews of WhatsApp news, Passkey It will also soon be testable by beta testers using iOS devices.

One feature of PassKey is that it is not activated automatically: users are free to decide whether they want to activate this additional level of protection on their devices or not.

Once activated, it becomes a passkey, which, in fact, consists of a file six digit code, They can be stored on iCloud, to simplify the entry process through the use of the device's PIN code or the user's biometric data, includingfingerprint.

Possible errors related to this in PassKey

It is important to note that when users access their WhatsApp account from a device other than the one they normally use, the PassKey set will – initially – remain valid, to ensure the same level of protection.

However, it is still a work in progress Beta testingIt is possible that some insect. Hence, beta testers facing issues will have to wait for a subsequent app update to fix them.

To check the availability of the new PassKey security feature, iOS users can download the latest version of WhatsApp, which is 24.4.10.78via the application Test flightso you can start trying it out and understand how it works in practice.