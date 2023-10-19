Paulo Fox horoscopes tomorrow, October 20, 2023: Aquarius, Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn

For many, the week begins with “fuel”, for others, the situation is completely different and still far from its specific definition: Paulo Fox’s horoscope can concretely help us understand the actual value of the coming days, starting tomorrow, October 20, 2023, which effectively predicts the weekend . October is as divisive as few other months, between those who see it as an excellent opportunity to establish themselves in certain fields and those who “suffer” with it instead.

Paulo Fox’s horoscope tomorrow, October 20, 2023: Aquarius

An eventful forecast for those born under the sign of Aquarius, a profile that prepares to interact particularly with a new page of one’s personal life during the next few hours. This does not necessarily mean important and unstoppable changes, but the sign will have to face some small differences in the bottom line of personal situations.

Not necessarily negative or positive, but definitely “different”. You won’t have to do anything special but be prepared yes.

Paulo Fox’s horoscope tomorrow, October 20, 2023: Taurus

It is better for Taurus to change his work plans, to make them more flexible and less strict: there will be some differences between what he has planned and things that will happen gradually over the hours, starting with a simple consideration related to productivity. Others.

It is a sign that at this stage he tends to demand a lot from others and also from himself, and perhaps it is the influence of Jupiter that makes him this way. She will have to slow down if she really wants to be fully understood as well because the different considerations will have to be carried out together, not alone.

Paulo Fox’s horoscope tomorrow, October 20, 2023: Gemini

He is looking for marital happiness or in any case a good relationship as a couple: it is a potentially prosperous moment for the single Gemini, who will however need to be a little more selective because in this period he tends a little to settle down and trust the first impression. It is a sign that one should not underestimate one’s taste in marital matters, i.e. decision-making power.

He will not necessarily have to be the “boss” during the new acquaintance but also make it clear what he is looking for by actually talking. Gemini knows what they want but they will have to make it clear.

Paulo Fox’s horoscope tomorrow, October 20, 2023: Capricorn

Capricorn is not in a period of crisis but certainly in a period of confusion: he will not have to make decisions in the short or long term but, on the other hand, he will have to match his success with a series of changes. The profile is not going through a difficult phase from a work point of view, on the contrary it will be relatively “boring” but there will be some considerations to take into account regarding the week ahead.

But for now, he will have to mainly think about finding a good dose of ‘inner peace’ as he sees fit. Even doing nothing, if necessary.

Have a nice day from Paulo Fox!