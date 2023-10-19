October 19, 2023

Big Brother, Samira Lowe eliminated? Spoiler and organized event (actually): what does not add

October 19, 2023

We’re on TV tonight with a new Big Brother live broadcast. At the heart of the episode, in addition to the dynamics between the contestants in the loft, are also the nominations. Tonight a…

We’re on TV tonight with a new Big Brother live broadcast. At the heart of the episode, in addition to the dynamics between the contestants in the loft, are also the nominations. Tonight is one of Greece Colmenaris, Samira Lowe, Rosie Chen and Valentina Modini will have to leave the house for good. The fate of the contestants is decided by the audience at home which expresses its approval (or opposition) through the telecast which will be closed tonight live on TV by Alfonso Signorini.

Big brother, Samira Al-Qadha? Doubts about broadcast television

But the rumor that has spread on the Internet in the past few hours indicates that Samira will be eliminated. The rumors spread not so much because of the polls, which almost revealed it, but because it appears that Givina already has an event planned for Sunday 29 October. Gossip experts spoiled the news Amedeo Venza, Deianira Marzano, and Alessandro Rusica. “But if he’s at home, how can he attend next Sunday’s event?” they write.

This event has already been organised

The party was organized by Tutto Sposi, which predicted on Instagram the dates of the fashion show for the new wedding dress collection. Among the announced dates is October 29, when Samira’s fashion show is scheduled for seven in the evening. And it doesn’t add up, how was she able to offer her availability when she didn’t know how long she would stay at home in Cinecitta?

Doubts grow and his approval ratings decline further on social media.

