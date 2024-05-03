Endless Love, May 4th Previews – Endless Love

TV series

In the episode that was broadcast Saturday 4th May to Endless love (kara sevda)The new Turkish TV series is broadcast in the early afternoon Channel 5Deceive The protagonist of the novel is Neslihan Atagul and Burak OzcivitOnder decided to confront Amir. None of them are willing to bear his pressure, threats and punishments. Especially since he had just learned that his mother was still alive, something that Amir had hidden from everyone.

Kemal is worried about Nihan. Returning to their meeting five years ago, he went looking for her in the old café. In fact, Nihan is sitting there at their table. When she returned home, she found Amir in front of the gate in a state of anger. Tired of his threats, Nihan warns him that his escape for a few hours is just a warning and threatens him never to return if he does not end his relationship with Zeynep.

Finally, she tells him that she knows her mother is alive and forces him to write in a notebook everything he has kept about her so far. After seeing Emir and Nihan together in her bedroom, Kemal seeks comfort from Leyla and confesses that he has fallen in love with Nihan again.

Endless Love is broadcast on Canale 5 at 2.10pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays at 2.30pm.

