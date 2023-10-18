Haeretica, the re-enactment returns to Borno amid performances and disturbing attendance

Double event: in the afternoon, entertainment for everyone, in the evening, in the dark, the presence of strange creatures will be a test for the brave. It is one of the features of Heretica that takes the historic center of Borno back to the Middle Ages, after the Palio di San Martino games last summer. The appointment is for next Saturdayabout ten days before Halloween.

But one should never think that Heretica wants to ride the party wave coming from the United States: the target of the day, says the newspaper. Proloco Borno Which it organizes, aims to “communicate and revive the state of mind of people in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries”, through activities that will be organized by the Brotherhood of the Deer, the Company of the Black Dragon, and the Goddess of the Muse. Satan, the Il Mondo delle Ali association, and everyone who will participate.

“Heretica has very precise foundations, which are sometimes misinterpreted,” the organizers continue. The event aims to be a medieval re-enactment, with a strong entertainment element. Hence the presence of Krampus from Pozza di Fassa representing characters Satanic masks Which will spread along the historic center during the evening.

Firstly, from 2.30pm, there will be space for clowns, acrobats, falconry and bird of prey shows, with themed venues. As mentioned, as the evening falls, darkness will create the right atmosphere for entering the darkest part of the program, with initiatives planned until late into the night.