Paris Saint-Germain, the first Messi, Mbappe, Neymar flops | first page

Weeks of anticipation and anxious waiting for the trident’s journey of wonderland, but the first turned out to be a flop. Bitter debut in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, which is only 1-1 in Brugge despite having shared it together for the first time since 1′ Lionel MessiAnd kilian Mbappe NS Neymar. A star attack turns out to be futile and also loses pieces.

horror numbers Lots of passes for the trio, which warms the Parisian fans, but nothing concrete. Especially from Neymar and Messi, the real disappointments of the evening: the Brazilian touches only one ball in the opponent’s area, Messi often finds himself alone running onto the field, tackles the yellow crossbar that does not save a test far less than the glories Barcelona, ​​is also considered as another target devoured flea. The best is Mbappe, the author of Herrera’s momentary assist 1-0 (tied after 12 minutes by Vanaken) and a beautiful finale saved by Mignolet, but The Frenchman was forced to surrender in the 51st minute due to an ankle injury What worries PSG now: the former Monaco grieving for his teeth after the problem he accused in the first half, raising the white flag in the second half and now waiting for machine tests to find out the extent of the problem. In general, the figures condemning the Paris attack: 9 shots (including 4 on goal) compared to 16 (6 on goal) by the Belgians, so little compared to expectations and data that you worry in a group where it is Manchester He takes the top with a strength test on RB Leipzig (6-3).

DONNARUMMA OUT – And while Paris Saint-Germain analyzes its attacking problems in the first Champions League, Mauricio sOccitino He continues his rotation in goal: Once again between posts, it’s up to Keylor Navas while former Milan Gianluigi Donnarumma It remains to be watched from the bench and quickly talks about the case but the duality baffles Parisian environments. Now more concerned after the draw with Bruges.