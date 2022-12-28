“Positive experience at Mr. Olympia 2022”

Rome – It has been closed in recent days 2022 version of “Mr. Olympia” (organised in Las Vegas, in the United States, within the structure of Planet Hollywood), the most important international event dedicated to the world of bodybuilding (It’s part of the IFBB Pro Circuit ). For the second year in a row, 28 years after the last Italian athlete appeared, she represented our country Andrea Presti, who challenged the big names in the sector in the “open” (ie without weight limits) bodybuilding category, he won, for the record, by 35-year-old Iranian Hadi Choban.

“The trip to the United States, which qualified me for the second consecutive Mr. Olympia, ended with a very positive personal balance. Among others, Mr. Olympia had the most registered athletes in the history of the competition. 38 champions from over 17 countries have qualified in the “Open” bodybuilding class (212+ lbs). In terms of ranking, I finished in the top 25, thanks to an excellent condition in the race (also a definite improvement over the previous edition, ed.) … The affinity of the American public (including the citizens now residing in America) and the trade press was also strong. In the United States, bodybuilding has always received a lot of attention, especially if you compare it with what is happening in our country. The perspective, for 2023, is to retrain myself, but above all, to continue to grow. Another year of experience will be necessary to try to climb the world rankings. This goal is combined with the desire to promote the culture of bodybuilding in Italy– declared Blue Andrew Presti.

35 years old Champion of Brescia (originally from Val Camonica, raised in judo as a youth, before choosing bodybuilding) He has won qualification for the most important world major cup by winning, in recent months, Mr. Big Evolution ProAlways in class Open bodybuildingin Portugal (Estoril), under the guidance of coach Mauro Sassi.