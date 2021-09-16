The meme man is on vacation in Rome

Andras Arato, the man behind Hide The Pain Harold’s printed smile and the aching eyes that made him the world’s most famous meme, was On vacation in Rome. The person was directly interested in posting it on Facebook. Arato visited the main places of the capital, such as Piazza Navona, Trevi Fountain, Saint Peter’s Square and Piazza Venezia, as well as entertaining himself in some of the bars and restaurants of the Eternal City. There was no shortage of selfies and pictures with the expression that made him famous. Among them, a portrait of him in front of a billboard in Cinecitta depicting the faces of many famous moviegoers. “I should be there too”Arató’s comment was sarcastic.