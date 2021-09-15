“Napoli are the champions. In the Europa League are among the favorites”

Leicester (UK) – “ Napoli is a champion team. In the European League, she should definitely be included among the favorites . We are talking about a very good club, which over the past 10 years has challenged many of the strongest teams in the world. We know it’s dangerous, but we’ll be prepared. They are full of world class players It will be an exciting match“. So, at the press conference On the eve of the European League match between his club, Leicester and the Blue Club, the British team manager Brendan Rodgers .

Rodgers: Spalletti is a good and experienced coach

A wheel owned by the Leicester coach Honey words for fellow rival Luciano Spalletti: “He is a good and experienced coach. In the first games of this season they played 4-3-3 and I think they will do the same tomorrow: we are ready anyway if they choose 4-2-3-1 instead.Rodgers added.Our goal, as always, is to try to get to the bottom of every competition. We did a lot over the summer to strengthen ourselves, and we’ll see what we can do. certainly We want to finish the Europa League group in first place‘, concluded the Leicester boss.